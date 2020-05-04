New York, NY, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Asset Management (“Epsilon”), a quantitative asset management firm that pursues bottom-up stock-selection alpha through a data science investment approach, today announced the findings of its new report, “Hedge Fund Alpha and their Best Ideas”. Produced in collaboration with New York University (NYU), the study finds hedge fund “Best Ideas” have not outperformed the rest of their portfolios, despite the identification of statistically significant outperformance (“alpha”) by those portfolios against the broader marketplace for a period of 20 years.
Epsilon partners Faryan Amir-Ghassemi and Michael Perlow co-authored the report with National Science Foundation award-winning assistant professor of finance and risk engineering Andrew Papanicolaou of NYU. The study examined the publicly reported portfolio positions of nearly 1,500 hedge funds from 1999 to 2018 to quantify the stock picking skill of these vaunted managers, and to see whether their Best Ideas truly outperformed the market and deserve the attention they generally receive in the media and at industry events. The full report can be seen here.
Key Findings:
The evidence developed by the report broadly suggests that hedge fund Best Ideas do not outperform the rest of their portfolio positions, contrary to both popular belief and comparable studies on mutual funds.
“The message here for investors is that if you are pitched a ‘Best Idea’ by a hedge fund, you need to see the evidence and substantiation of outperformance for yourself,” said Amir-Ghassemi. “With industry conferences and dinners devoted to identifying the supposed best bets of active management, our study is a clarion call about the importance of understanding hedge fund portfolio construction and how a fund is assessing risk and sizing investment decisions.”
“With a rigorous look across a broad spectrum of the industry for two decades, and employing a variety of quantitative methodologies, the evidence was clear,” said Papanicolaou. “While hedge funds can rightly boast of stock picking skill, the notion that ‘Best Ideas’ show any statistical outperformance against the rest of their portfolios was simply not supported by our findings.”
By looking at two distinct periods of recent history, 1999-2009 and 2009-2018, the study uncovered two further warnings for investors:
About “Hedge Fund Alpha and their Best Ideas”
The authors Faryan Amir-Ghassemi, Michael Perlow and Andrew Papanicolaou, PhD (NYU) tested how a portfolio comprised of the Best Ideas from each hedge fund manager would have performed each quarter over twenty years. The analysis covered nearly 1,500 fund managers. The report’s unique process avoids some of the biases associated with traditional returns database analyses (survivorship bias, inclusion bias, incubation bias). For the full report, please see here.
About Epsilon Asset Management
Epsilon is a quantitative investment firm providing boutique solutions to institutions and family offices. Its research process focuses on bottom-up stock selection through a systematic process, predominantly in domestic equities. Epsilon’s investments aim to provide the compelling aspects of passive investing – low fees, transparency, liquidity – with the pursuit of active alpha generation. Learn more at https://www.epsilonmgmt.com/.
