Portland, OR, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market research, the global industrial furnaces industry was estimated at $10.95 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $16.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for fabricated and processed metals in varied end-user industries and rise in investments and development of the industrial sector propel the growth of the global industrial furnaces market. Whereas, high initial cost, high energy consumption, and strict government regulations related to gas emissions from gas/fuel operated industrial furnaces restrain the market growth. However, high-end technological advancements are expected to offer multiple opportunities to the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Industrial Furnaces Market:

The global industrial furnaces market is segmented into furnace type, arrangement, end user, and region. Based on end user, the market is segregated into metals & mining, transportation, oil & gas, chemical, and others. The metals and mining segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global industrial furnaces market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. On contrary, the chemicals segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the study period.

Based on arrangement, the market is bifurcated into tube or clamshell type, box type, bottom loading & car bottom furnace, top loading furnace, and others. The box type segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global industrial furnaces market revenue in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion's share throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the bottom loading and car bottom furnace segment would project the fastest CAGR of 6.4% till 2026.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across Europe garnered the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the global industrial furnaces market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the study period.

Download Sample Report:

Key market players in the report include ANDRITZ AG, Carbolite Gero Limited, Epcon Industrial Systems, LP, Gasbarre Products, Inc., International Thermal Systems LLC, Ipsen International GmbH, NUTEC Group, SECO/WARWICK S.A., Thermcraft Incorporated, Thermal Product Solutions.

