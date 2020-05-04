WALTHAM, Ma., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled speech and customer interaction analytics, today announced the launch of its CallMiner Analytics Rapid Evaluation (C.A.R.E) assessment, which provides an automated snapshot of how the coronavirus is impacting an organization through voice of the customer and work-from-home voice of the employee agent insights.

“At CallMiner, we recognize our unique ability to help businesses better understand and serve their customers in a time where customer experience and connection is critical,” said Paul Bernard, CEO of CallMiner. “It’s our duty to assist all brands – clients or not – and aid them with the insights needed to respond to their customers and shift business strategy throughout this pandemic.”

The C.A.R.E assessment – which is offered at no cost and for humanitarian reasons – will empower organizations with actionable intelligence by analyzing 1,000 hours of their contact center recordings and applying categorized analysis from data that CallMiner has been mining since the start of the pandemic. C.A.R.E benefits organizations by delivering:

Pandemic Point-in-Time data on where, when and how the coronavirus impacts customers and agents via conversational indicators

data on where, when and how the coronavirus impacts customers and agents via conversational indicators Agents at Home insights to identify how agents represent the brand with behaviors such as empathy, and work-from-home process challenges associated with silence, compliance and more

insights to identify how agents represent the brand with behaviors such as empathy, and work-from-home process challenges associated with silence, compliance and more Operational Insight from evidence derived from customer and agent conversations -- presented back to participants of C.A.R.E with supporting graphical visualizations and reports

According to Gartner, “Now more than ever, it’s important to know what customers feel and do, and why. Set voice of the customer (VoC) programs to listen for references to COVID-19 or other shifts.”1

CallMiner also recently announced development of its Coronavirus Think Tank – a collaborative forum that allows contact center and speech analytics leaders to actively work together to develop and share resources and best practices for managing operations and solving COVID-19-related concerns in the contact center.

To learn more about C.A.R.E or to request an assessment, visit https://callminer.com/coronavirus-care/.

1Gartner, “Adapt Your Marketing Strategy for COVID-19,” March 17, 2020. https://www.gartner.com/en/marketing/insights/articles/adapt-the-marketing-strategy-for-covid-19

