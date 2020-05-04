New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Coolers Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486808/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on water coolers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product premiumization due to innovation and portfolio extension, increasing demand from the residential sector and sale of water coolers on online platforms. In addition, product premiumization due to innovation and portfolio extension is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The water coolers market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes



The water coolers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bottled water coolers

• Plumbed-in water coolers

• By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the brand loyalty among customers as one of the prime reasons driving the water coolers market growth during the next few years. Also, product customization and personalization and introduction of multi-purpose water coolers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our water coolers market covers the following areas:

• Water coolers market sizing

• Water coolers market forecast

• Water coolers market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486808/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001