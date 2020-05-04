StrongPoint ASA (“Company”) has decided to initiate a new share buy-back program. The program will be limited in size up to 100 000 shares, equivalent to approximately 0.2 % of the shares in the Company. The buy-back program will be conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 29 April 2020.

Shares in the program will be purchased through ordinary market trades on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The program will be initiated 5 May 2020 and terminated on 15 June 2020 at the latest.

The shares purchased under this program will be used in connection with the Company's share program for employees and the Board of Directors.

For additional information please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Phone +47 920 60 158

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.