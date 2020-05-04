In week 18, Marel hf. purchased 1,251,556 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 775,945,836. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 27.4.2020 10:11 200.000 610 122.000.000 27.4.2020 10:43 300 607 182.100 27.4.2020 10:57 50.000 609 30.450.000 27.4.2020 12:36 40.000 610 24.400.000 27.4.2020 14:37 20.000 610 12.200.000 28.4.2020 10:01 50.000 620 31.000.000 28.4.2020 11:28 150.000 622 93.300.000 28.4.2020 13:16 20.000 622 12.440.000 28.4.2020 13:18 25.000 622 15.550.000 28.4.2020 13:30 65.000 622 40.430.000 28.4.2020 14:40 3.752 622 2.333.744 29.4.2020 09:40 50.000 620 31.000.000 29.4.2020 10:13 60.000 620 37.200.000 29.4.2020 10:15 25.000 620 15.500.000 29.4.2020 10:16 1.000 618 618.000 29.4.2020 10:29 9.000 618 5.562.000 29.4.2020 10:59 50.000 622 31.100.000 29.4.2020 11:02 50.000 622 31.100.000 29.4.2020 11:44 35.000 621 21.735.000 29.4.2020 13:31 33.752 622 20.993.744 30.4.2020 10:49 200.000 629 125.800.000 30.4.2020 10:59 17.000 625 10.625.000 30.4.2020 10:59 3.000 625 1.875.000 30.4.2020 12:41 16.800 624 10.483.200 30.4.2020 13:41 50.000 625 31.250.000 30.4.2020 15:02 26.952 624 16.818.048 Total 1,251,556 775,945,836

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 17,587,828 own shares prior to the notified transactions and held 18,839,384 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.44% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 8,065,570 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.05% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 4,415,066,934.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.

