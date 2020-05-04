SEATTLE, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global RF Die Products market was valued at US$ 17.7 Billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).
Key Trends and Analysis:
The global RF die products market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2020–2027). The market growth is majorly attributed to an increasing number of cellular telephone subscriptions. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) cellular telephone subscriptions increased from 8,160 Million from 7,181 million for the period 2015 to 2018. Moreover, during the forecast period, demand for the 4G, 4th generation mobile network is also expected to increase. In the coming years, 4G will be replaced by 5G. These upgrades of mobile networks require advanced RF die product solutions. For instance, in February 2019, Qaulcomn launched QTM525 5G mmWave antenna module, an upgraded RF antenna module for 5G cellphones. These recent technological developments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Government bodies around the globe are implementing rules and regulations for the purchasing of the set top boxes. For instance, in January 2019, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India instructed telecom companies such as Airtel that their customers can buy the set-top box from the market. It is not compulsory that customers should buy set-top boxes only from DTH service providers. In the set top boxes, RF die products such as power amplifiers, transmitters and receivers are required. Implementation of such rules is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for the connective features such as Bluetooth, location tracker and music system from the automotive industry are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Takeaways:
Major players operating in the global RF die products market are—
Benelli, BMW, Broadcom, Inc. Custom Wolf, Ducati, Fujitsu Limited, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna Motorcycles, International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, Kawasaki, Murata Manufacturing Co. Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
