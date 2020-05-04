New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Fabric Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798294/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.4 Billion by the year 2025, Switching will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Switching will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arista Networks, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798294/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Data Center Fabric: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Center Fabric Market

Inadequacies of Legacy Data Centers Make Way for Data Center

Fabric

Evolutionary Changes in Data Center Ecosystem Widen the Role

and Importance of Data Center Fabric

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Fabric Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Data Center Virtualization Lays Strong Foundation for Data

Center Fabric Market

Rise of Cloud Computing Accelerates Market Expansion

Global Public Cloud Service Revenues (in US$ Billion) by

Segment for the Years 2018 through 2022

Widespread Adoption of Big Data Extends Business Case for Data

Center Fabric

Worldwide Big Data Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015

through 2025

Incremental Growth in IoT Deployments Builds Market Momentum

Worldwide IoT Device Connections in Billion for the Years 2015

through 2025

EDGE Computing Underpins Fabric Deployments

Worldwide Edge Computing Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years

2019 and 2025

High Performance Computing and Hyperscale Computing Further

Amplify Market Opportunities

Sensing Robust Opportunities Vendors Come Up with Advanced Data

Center Fabric Solutions: A Review of Select Recently Unveiled

Data Center Fabric Tools

Facebook Unleashes F16, the Next-generation Fabric Topology

Kaloom Unveils Cloud Edge Fabric for Fully Automated Edge Data

Center Deployments

Verizon Rolls Out SDN Service with Equinix Cloud Exchange (ECX)

Fabric

Facebook Develops Fabric Aggregator to Scale Network Capacity

between Data Center Fabrics

Extreme Networks Upgrades Extreme Management Center (XMC) to

Support Seamless Addition of New Switches to Data Center

Fabric





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Center Fabric Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Center Fabric Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Switching (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Switching (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Routers (Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Routers (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Controllers (Solution) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Controllers (Solution) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Storage Area Networking (SAN) (Solution) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 10: Storage Area Networking (SAN) (Solution) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Network Security Equipment (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Network Security Equipment (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Management Software (Solution) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Management Software (Solution) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: BFSI (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Government (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Government (Industry Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Retail (Industry Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Retail (Industry Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Media & Entertainment (Industry Vertical) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Fabric Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Data Center Fabric Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Data Center Fabric Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Data Center Fabric Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Data Center Fabric Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Data Center Fabric Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Data Center Fabric Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Data Center Fabric Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Canadian Data Center Fabric Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Data Center Fabric: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Data Center Fabric Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Center Fabric in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Data Center Fabric Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Data Center Fabric Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Data Center Fabric Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Chinese Demand for Data Center Fabric in US$ Million

by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Chinese Data Center Fabric Market Share Breakdown by

Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Fabric Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 41: European Data Center Fabric Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Data Center Fabric Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Data Center Fabric Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Data Center Fabric Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Data Center Fabric Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Data Center Fabric Market Share Analysis by

Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 47: Data Center Fabric Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: French Data Center Fabric Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Data Center Fabric Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 50: French Data Center Fabric Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 51: Data Center Fabric Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 52: German Data Center Fabric Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Data Center Fabric Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Data Center Fabric Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 55: Italian Data Center Fabric Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Italian Data Center Fabric Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 57: Italian Demand for Data Center Fabric in US$ Million

by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Italian Data Center Fabric Market Share Breakdown by

Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 59: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Fabric: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: United Kingdom Data Center Fabric Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Data Center Fabric in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Data Center Fabric Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Data Center Fabric Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Data Center Fabric Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Rest of Europe Data Center Fabric Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 66: Rest of Europe Data Center Fabric Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Data Center Fabric Market in Asia-Pacific by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Data Center Fabric Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Data Center Fabric Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Data Center Fabric Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 71: Rest of World Data Center Fabric Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Data Center Fabric Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and

2025

Table 73: Rest of World Data Center Fabric Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 74: Rest of World Data Center Fabric Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ARISTA NETWORKS

AVAYA

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

CISCO SYSTEMS

DELL

EXTREME NETWORKS

HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

IBM CORPORATION

JUNIPER NETWORKS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798294/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001