The Annual General Meeting of Hofseth BioCare ASA will be held at the company's premises at Havnegata 11, 6005 Ålesund, on 25 May 2020 at 11:00 CET.



All shareholders are encouraged to submit a voting proxy to the chairman of the board in lieu of attending the Annual General Meeting in person, due to the ongoing situation with spread of Covid-19. The general meeting will be conducted as briefly as possible, and representation of the Company's Board of Directors and management will be kept to a minimum.



Please find the notice to the Annual General Meeting attached.



For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 93632966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no



About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products from Norwegian salmon off-cuts.



Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway. HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC".





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

