New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Cooling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798293/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Air Conditioning will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$613.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$741.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Air Conditioning will reach a market size of US$672 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798293/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations
Cooling Accounts for Lion?s Share of Data Center Maintenance
Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending
for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others for the
Year 2019
Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %)
by Structure Type for the Year 2019
Robust Growth on the Cards for Data Center Cooling Market
Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data
Centers: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the
Market
Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Creates Fertile Environment
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the
Years 2015 through 2022
Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service
(DCaaS)
IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth in the
Data Center Cooling Market
CRAC and CRAH: Liquid Cooling Technologies that Replaced Air
Conditioners in Data Centers
AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Data Center Cooling Landscape
Robotic Cooling Systems Find Favor
Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based
Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure
Technology Improvements Widen Scope & Span of Cooling
Technologies in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently
Launched Data Center Cooling Designs
ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2? Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling
System
Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP &
Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution
Forced Physics Introduces New Data Center Cooling System
Facebook Rolls Out New Datacenter Cooling System
Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support
Rahi Systems Unleashes FlexIT Pod with Integrated In-Row
Cooling System
EIC Solutions Unveils Protector? Series IT Rack Enclosure
Schneider Electric Rolls Out Second Generation InRow RC for
Data Center Cooling
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Center Cooling Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Center Cooling Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Data Center Cooling Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Air Conditioning (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Air Conditioning (Solution) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Air Conditioning (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Chilling Unit (Solution) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Chilling Unit (Solution) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Chilling Unit (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cooling Tower (Solution) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cooling Tower (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cooling Tower (Solution) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Economizer Systems (Solution) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Economizer Systems (Solution) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Economizer Systems (Solution) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Liquid Cooling Systems (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Liquid Cooling Systems (Solution) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Liquid Cooling Systems (Solution) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Control Systems (Solution) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Control Systems (Solution) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Control Systems (Solution) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Other Solutions (Solution) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Installation & Deployment (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Installation & Deployment (Service) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Installation & Deployment (Service) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Support & Maintenance (Service) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Support & Maintenance (Service) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Support & Maintenance (Service) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Consulting (Service) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Consulting (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Consulting (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Center Cooling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Data Center Cooling Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Data Center Cooling Market in the United States by
Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Data Center Cooling Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Data Center Cooling Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Data Center Cooling Market in the United States by
Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Data Center Cooling Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Data Center Cooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Data Center Cooling Historic Market Review
by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Data Center Cooling Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Data Center Cooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Data Center Cooling Historic Market Review
by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Data Center Cooling Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Data Center Cooling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Data Center Cooling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Data Center Cooling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Data Center Cooling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Data Center Cooling Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Data Center Cooling Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Data Center Cooling Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Data Center Cooling Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Center Cooling Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Data Center Cooling Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Data Center Cooling Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Data Center Cooling Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Data Center Cooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 62: Data Center Cooling Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Data Center Cooling Market Share Breakdown
by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Data Center Cooling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 65: Data Center Cooling Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Data Center Cooling Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Data Center Cooling Market in France by Solution:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Data Center Cooling Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Data Center Cooling Market in France by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Data Center Cooling Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Data Center Cooling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Data Center Cooling Market Share Breakdown by
Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Data Center Cooling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Data Center Cooling Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Data Center Cooling Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Data Center Cooling Market by Solution:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Data Center Cooling Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Data Center Cooling Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Cooling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Data Center Cooling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Data Center Cooling Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Cooling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Data Center Cooling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Data Center Cooling Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Data Center Cooling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025
Table 92: Data Center Cooling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Data Center Cooling Market Share
Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Data Center Cooling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 95: Data Center Cooling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Data Center Cooling Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Data Center Cooling Market in Asia-Pacific by
Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Share
Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Data Center Cooling Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Data Center Cooling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Data Center Cooling Historic Market
Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 105: Data Center Cooling Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 106: Rest of World Data Center Cooling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Rest of World Data Center Cooling Historic Market
Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 108: Data Center Cooling Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING LTD.
ASETEK A/S
BLACK BOX CORPORATION
COOLCENTRIC®
DEGREE CONTROLS
NORTEK AIR SOLUTIONS
RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG
STULZ
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
VERTIV
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798293/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: