New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Cooling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798293/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.6 Billion by the year 2025, Air Conditioning will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$613.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$741.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Air Conditioning will reach a market size of US$672 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Asetek A/S

Black Box Corporation

Coolcentric

Degree Controls, Inc.

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SA

Stulz

Vertiv Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798293/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cooling: A Vital Component in Data Center Operations

Cooling Accounts for Lion?s Share of Data Center Maintenance

Expenditure: Percentage (%) Breakdown of Data Center Spending

for IT Equipment, Cooling Technologies and Others for the

Year 2019

Breakdown of World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues (in %)

by Structure Type for the Year 2019

Robust Growth on the Cards for Data Center Cooling Market

Escalating Energy-Efficiency Requirements of Modern Data

Centers: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth of the

Market

Increased Spending on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide

Creates Fertile Environment

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the

Years 2015 through 2022

Rising Importance of Data Center Outsourcing

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service

(DCaaS)

IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Scale Data Centers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Cooling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Liquid Cooling Technology Poised to Steer Overall Growth in the

Data Center Cooling Market

CRAC and CRAH: Liquid Cooling Technologies that Replaced Air

Conditioners in Data Centers

AI Steps-In to Revolutionize Data Center Cooling Landscape

Robotic Cooling Systems Find Favor

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Seek Broad-based

Modifications to Cooling Infrastructure

Technology Improvements Widen Scope & Span of Cooling

Technologies in Data Centers: A Review of Select Recently

Launched Data Center Cooling Designs

ZutaCore Showcases HyperCool2? Direct-on-Chip Liquid Cooling

System

Submer Rolls Out First-of-its-Kind SmartPodX Green OCP &

Hyperscale-ready Immersion Cooling Solution

Forced Physics Introduces New Data Center Cooling System

Facebook Rolls Out New Datacenter Cooling System

Stulz Introduces Micro Data Center with Liquid Cooling Support

Rahi Systems Unleashes FlexIT Pod with Integrated In-Row

Cooling System

EIC Solutions Unveils Protector? Series IT Rack Enclosure

Schneider Electric Rolls Out Second Generation InRow RC for

Data Center Cooling





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Data Center Cooling Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Center Cooling Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Data Center Cooling Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Air Conditioning (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Air Conditioning (Solution) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Air Conditioning (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Chilling Unit (Solution) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Chilling Unit (Solution) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Chilling Unit (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Cooling Tower (Solution) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Cooling Tower (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Cooling Tower (Solution) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Economizer Systems (Solution) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Economizer Systems (Solution) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Economizer Systems (Solution) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Liquid Cooling Systems (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Liquid Cooling Systems (Solution) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Liquid Cooling Systems (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Control Systems (Solution) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Control Systems (Solution) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Control Systems (Solution) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Other Solutions (Solution) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Installation & Deployment (Service) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Installation & Deployment (Service) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Installation & Deployment (Service) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Support & Maintenance (Service) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Support & Maintenance (Service) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Support & Maintenance (Service) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Consulting (Service) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Consulting (Service) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Consulting (Service) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Cooling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Data Center Cooling Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Data Center Cooling Market in the United States by

Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Data Center Cooling Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Data Center Cooling Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Data Center Cooling Market in the United States by

Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Data Center Cooling Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Data Center Cooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Data Center Cooling Historic Market Review

by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Data Center Cooling Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Data Center Cooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Data Center Cooling Historic Market Review

by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Data Center Cooling Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Data Center Cooling: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Data Center Cooling Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Data Center Cooling: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Data Center Cooling Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Data Center Cooling Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Data Center Cooling Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Data Center Cooling Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Data Center Cooling Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Cooling Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Data Center Cooling Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Data Center Cooling Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Data Center Cooling Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Data Center Cooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 62: Data Center Cooling Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Data Center Cooling Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Data Center Cooling Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 65: Data Center Cooling Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Data Center Cooling Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Data Center Cooling Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Data Center Cooling Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Data Center Cooling Market in France by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: French Data Center Cooling Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Data Center Cooling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Data Center Cooling Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Data Center Cooling Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Data Center Cooling Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Data Center Cooling Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Data Center Cooling Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Data Center Cooling Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Data Center Cooling Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Data Center Cooling Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Cooling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Data Center Cooling Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Data Center Cooling Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Cooling: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Data Center Cooling Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Data Center Cooling Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Data Center Cooling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 92: Data Center Cooling Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Data Center Cooling Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Data Center Cooling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 95: Data Center Cooling Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Data Center Cooling Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Data Center Cooling Market in Asia-Pacific by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Data Center Cooling Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Data Center Cooling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Rest of World Data Center Cooling Historic Market

Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 105: Data Center Cooling Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 106: Rest of World Data Center Cooling Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Rest of World Data Center Cooling Historic Market

Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 108: Data Center Cooling Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING LTD.

ASETEK A/S

BLACK BOX CORPORATION

COOLCENTRIC®

DEGREE CONTROLS

NORTEK AIR SOLUTIONS

RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG

STULZ

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

VERTIV

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798293/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001