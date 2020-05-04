Kinepolis Group NV
Press release
Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

4 May 2020, 17h45

On 30 April 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc., notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, it holds 2.76% of the voting rights of the company.

Taking into account the equivalent financial instruments the total voting rights amount to 2.83% and as such, the 3% threshold has been crossed downwards.

The notification signed on 29 April 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by:                                     A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the
notification requirement:                       BlackRock, Inc.

                                                           BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

                                                           BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

                                                           BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

                                                           BlackRock Fund Advisors

                                                           BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

                                                           BlackRock International Limited

                                                           BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

                                                           BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Transaction date:                                  28 April 2020

Relevant threshold:                               3%

Denominator:                                       27 365 197

Notification details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
BlackRock, Inc.00 0.00% 
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.2 0562 056 0.01% 
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited9 9039 573 0.03% 
BlackRock Fund Advisors186 870186 571 0.68% 
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association96 87296 872 0.35% 
BlackRock International Limited27 55827 252 0.10% 
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited124124 0.00% 
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited490 971431 474 1.58% 
Subtotal 814 354753 922 2.76% 
TOTAL753 922 2.76% 


B) Equivalent financial instruments 

  		After the transaction 
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration date

 

 

 		Exercise period or date

 

 		# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedSecurities lent  18 0990.07%physical
BlackRock Asset Management Canada LimitedSecurities lent  2 9770.01%physical
TOTAL21 0760.08% 

 



 TOTAL (A & B)		# of voting rights% of voting rights
 774 9982.83%

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, as well as the aforementioned notification and this regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 €
Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197
Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197
In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

Contact

Kinepolis Investor Relations
+32 (0)9 241 00 22
investor-relations@kinepolis.com