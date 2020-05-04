Kinepolis Group NV
Press release
Regulated information
Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
4 May 2020, 17h45
On 30 April 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc., notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, it holds 2.76% of the voting rights of the company.
Taking into account the equivalent financial instruments the total voting rights amount to 2.83% and as such, the 3% threshold has been crossed downwards.
The notification signed on 29 April 2020 contains the following information:
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the
notification requirement: BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Transaction date: 28 April 2020
Relevant threshold: 3%
Denominator: 27 365 197
Notification details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|2 056
|2 056
|0.01%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|9 903
|9 573
|0.03%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|186 870
|186 571
|0.68%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|96 872
|96 872
|0.35%
|BlackRock International Limited
|27 558
|27 252
|0.10%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|124
|124
|0.00%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|490 971
|431 474
|1.58%
|Subtotal
|814 354
|753 922
|2.76%
|TOTAL
|753 922
|2.76%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|Securities lent
|18 099
|0.07%
|physical
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|Securities lent
|2 977
|0.01%
|physical
|TOTAL
|21 076
|0.08%
|
TOTAL (A & B)
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|774 998
|2.83%
The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, as well as the aforementioned notification and this regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.
Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 €
Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197
Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197
In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.
Contact
Kinepolis Investor Relations
+32 (0)9 241 00 22
investor-relations@kinepolis.com
Kinepolis Group
Gent, BELGIUM
Kinepolis Group LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: