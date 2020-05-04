Kinepolis Group NV

Press release

Regulated information

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

4 May 2020, 17h45

On 30 April 2020, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc., notifying that, following a transfer of voting rights or securities with voting rights, it holds 2.76% of the voting rights of the company.

Taking into account the equivalent financial instruments the total voting rights amount to 2.83% and as such, the 3% threshold has been crossed downwards.

The notification signed on 29 April 2020 contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the

notification requirement: BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock International Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Transaction date: 28 April 2020

Relevant threshold: 3%

Denominator: 27 365 197

Notification details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 2 056 2 056 0.01% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 9 903 9 573 0.03% BlackRock Fund Advisors 186 870 186 571 0.68% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 96 872 96 872 0.35% BlackRock International Limited 27 558 27 252 0.10% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 124 124 0.00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 490 971 431 474 1.58% Subtotal 814 354 753 922 2.76% TOTAL 753 922 2.76%





B) Equivalent financial instruments



After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date











Exercise period or date







# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities lent 18 099 0.07% physical BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Securities lent 2 977 0.01% physical TOTAL 21 076 0.08%











TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 774 998 2.83%

The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, as well as the aforementioned notification and this regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.

Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 €

Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197

In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.

Contact