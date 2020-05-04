New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Colocation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798292/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$28.4 Billion by the year 2025, BFSI will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, BFSI will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
An Introduction to Data Center Colocation
Robust Growth Projected for Data Center Colocation Market
Growing Complexity in Managing In-House Data Center Encourages
Enterprises to Move to Colocation
SMBs, Deprived of In-House Data Center Capabilities, Emerge as
Lucrative Consumer Group
Increased Reliance on Big Data and Rise of IoT Instigate
Widespread Deployments of ?Colo?
Global Big Data Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015
through 2025
Global IoT Device Connections in Billion for the Years 2015
through 2025
Ongoing Move Towards Edge Computing Underpins Colo Adoption
Global Edge Computing Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years
2019 and 2025
Established Role of Virtualization in Modern Enterprise
Environments Sustains Market Momentum
Enterprise Transition to Cloud Computing Accelerates Market
Expansion
Global Public Cloud Service Revenues (in US$ Billion) by
Segment for the Years 2018 through 2022
Market Stands to Gain from Rapidly Evolving Role of High
Performance Computing and Rising Adoption of Hyperscale
Computing
