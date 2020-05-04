Quadient Supports Dress for Success’ Growing Urgency for Digital Services due to the Impact of COVID-19

Paris, May 4th, 2020

Quadient , a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the allocation of funds to support Dress for Success Worldwide, as it anticipates a growing urgency for services during the rise in unemployment due to COVID-19. Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of professional support and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

“We are extremely grateful to Quadient for their support in helping us raise awareness and funds during this critical time,” said Joi Gordon, CEO, Dress for Success Worldwide. “We are committed to meeting the increased challenges of our clients disproportionately impacted by this crisis. Our mission is to help women, their families and communities regain employment and economic health so that global recovery can commence.”

Financial donations to Dress for Success are critical at this time due to the fact that the organization is in the process of navigating new ways of working through virtual programs to continue the mission of helping women who are facing economic hardship. Quadient’s support will help cover the cost to create and sustain the organization’s Moving Forward campaign and microsite, which offers information, resources regarding programs and a network of support for women moving through the immediate health crisis to a sustained period of economic recovery.

“Diversity and gender equality are major initiatives for Quadient in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy,” said Stéphanie Auchabie, chief people officer, Quadient. “Quadient held celebrations and fundraising events in over 20 countries in honor of International Women’s Day this year, raising money for local women’s charities. Our Quadient community was truly epic in coming together for this cause. We look forward to continuing our journey with Dress for Success in support of this organization’s valuable mission. Caring for the community is a core value of our company.”

For more information about Dress of Success, visit: dressforsuccess.org .

