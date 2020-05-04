New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Accelerator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798291/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.4 Billion by the year 2025, GPU will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 52.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GPU will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 45% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

algolux

Alphabet International GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Leap Motion, Inc.

Lenovo

Mad Street Den Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Xilinx Inc.







Data Center Accelerator Market: Current Analysis and Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Accelerator Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide

Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerator Market

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the

Years 2015 through 2022

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service

(DCaaS)

IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers

Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers

Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Emphasis on Deep Learning Training Drives Demand for Data

Center Accelerators

FPGA Emerges as Reliable Technology in Data Center Accelerator

Design

Cloud Model to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Data Center

Accelerator Market

Launch of Sophisticated Solutions Augments Market Prospects:

A Review of Select Recently Unveiled Data Center Accelerators

Intel Introduces High-Performance D5005 FPGA Programmable

Acceleration Card

Intel Unveils Nervana NNP-T and Nervana NNP-I AI Accelerator Chips

Xilinx Launches Alveo U50 Datacenter Accelerator

Qualcomm Showcases Cloud AI 100 Datacenter AI Inference

Accelerators

Intel Rolls Out Stratix 10 SX FPGA Programmer Accelerator Card

Xilinx Unleashes Alveo?U200 and Alveo U250 Accelerator Cards

NVIDIA Unveils PCI Express Version of Tesla GPU Accelerator,

the Volta-based V100





Table 1: Data Center Accelerator Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: GPU (Processor Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: GPU (Processor Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: CPU (Processor Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: CPU (Processor Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: FPGA (Processor Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: FPGA (Processor Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: ASIC (Processor Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: ASIC (Processor Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Deep Learning Training (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Deep Learning Training (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Public Cloud Interface (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 14: Public Cloud Interface (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Enterprise Interface (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Enterprise Interface (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Accelerator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Data Center Accelerator Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processor Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Breakdown by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Data Center Accelerator Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Data Center Accelerator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Processor Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Data Center Accelerator Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Processor Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Canadian Data Center Accelerator Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Data Center Accelerator: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processor

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Analysis by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data

Center Accelerator in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Data Center Accelerator Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Processor Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Data Center Accelerator in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Chinese Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Accelerator Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Data Center Accelerator Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Data Center Accelerator Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Data Center Accelerator Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Processor Type: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Breakdown by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Data Center Accelerator Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Data Center Accelerator Market in France by Processor

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: French Data Center Accelerator Market Share Analysis

by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Data Center Accelerator Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: French Data Center Accelerator Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Data Center Accelerator Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Processor

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Data Center Accelerator Market Share Breakdown

by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Data Center Accelerator Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Data Center Accelerator Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Processor Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Demand for Data Center Accelerator in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Italian Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Accelerator:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Processor Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Analysis by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Data Center Accelerator in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 54: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Data Center Accelerator Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processor Type:

2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Breakdown by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Rest of Europe Data Center Accelerator Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Data Center Accelerator Market in Asia-Pacific by

Processor Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Analysis by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Data Center Accelerator Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Data Center Accelerator Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processor Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 64: Data Center Accelerator Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Processor Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 65: Rest of World Data Center Accelerator Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 66: Rest of World Data Center Accelerator Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





