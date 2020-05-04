New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Accelerator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798291/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.4 Billion by the year 2025, GPU will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 52.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GPU will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 45% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Center Accelerator Market: Current Analysis and Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Center Accelerator Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide
Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerator Market
A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments
Surging Demand for Data Center Storage
Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the
Years 2015 through 2022
Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service
(DCaaS)
IT Industry?s Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers
Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers
Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
Emphasis on Deep Learning Training Drives Demand for Data
Center Accelerators
FPGA Emerges as Reliable Technology in Data Center Accelerator
Design
Cloud Model to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Data Center
Accelerator Market
Launch of Sophisticated Solutions Augments Market Prospects:
A Review of Select Recently Unveiled Data Center Accelerators
Intel Introduces High-Performance D5005 FPGA Programmable
Acceleration Card
Intel Unveils Nervana NNP-T and Nervana NNP-I AI Accelerator Chips
Xilinx Launches Alveo U50 Datacenter Accelerator
Qualcomm Showcases Cloud AI 100 Datacenter AI Inference
Accelerators
Intel Rolls Out Stratix 10 SX FPGA Programmer Accelerator Card
Xilinx Unleashes Alveo?U200 and Alveo U250 Accelerator Cards
NVIDIA Unveils PCI Express Version of Tesla GPU Accelerator,
the Volta-based V100
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Center Accelerator Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: GPU (Processor Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: GPU (Processor Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: CPU (Processor Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: CPU (Processor Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: FPGA (Processor Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: FPGA (Processor Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: ASIC (Processor Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: ASIC (Processor Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Deep Learning Training (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Deep Learning Training (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Public Cloud Interface (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 14: Public Cloud Interface (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Enterprise Interface (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Enterprise Interface (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Center Accelerator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Data Center Accelerator Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processor Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Breakdown by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Data Center Accelerator Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Data Center Accelerator Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Processor Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Data Center Accelerator Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Processor Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 23: Canadian Data Center Accelerator Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Canadian Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Data Center Accelerator: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processor
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Analysis by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data
Center Accelerator in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Data Center Accelerator Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Processor Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 30: Chinese Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Data Center Accelerator in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Chinese Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Center Accelerator Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Data Center Accelerator Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Data Center Accelerator Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Data Center Accelerator Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Processor Type: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Breakdown by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Data Center Accelerator Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Data Center Accelerator Market in France by Processor
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: French Data Center Accelerator Market Share Analysis
by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Data Center Accelerator Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 42: French Data Center Accelerator Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Data Center Accelerator Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Processor
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Data Center Accelerator Market Share Breakdown
by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Data Center Accelerator Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Data Center Accelerator Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Processor Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Italian Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: Italian Demand for Data Center Accelerator in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Italian Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Accelerator:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Processor Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Analysis by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Center Accelerator in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 54: Data Center Accelerator Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Data Center Accelerator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processor Type:
2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Breakdown by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Rest of Europe Data Center Accelerator Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 58: Rest of Europe Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Data Center Accelerator Market in Asia-Pacific by
Processor Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Analysis by Processor Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Data Center Accelerator Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Data Center Accelerator Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processor Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 64: Data Center Accelerator Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Processor Type for 2019
and 2025
Table 65: Rest of World Data Center Accelerator Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 66: Rest of World Data Center Accelerator Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACHRONIX SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES
ALPHABET INTERNATIONAL GMBH
CISCO SYSTEMS
CLARIFAI, INC.
DELL
FUJITSU
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IBM CORPORATION
INTEL CORPORATION
LEAP MOTION
MAD STREET DEN
NVIDIA CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
XILINX
ALGOLUX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
