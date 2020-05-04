NEW YORK, NY, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comic Relief US today announced the appointment of Yvonne Moore to the organization’s Board of Directors. Yvonne brings over 25 years of experience in government, civil society, academia and nonprofit organizations, and has served extensively as a strategic advisor across the philanthropic space. Her previous work aligns with a range of Comic Relief US’s key issues internationally and domestically, including economic security, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), education and health.

In her newly appointed role, Yvonne will also chair the organization’s Grants Committee, which is responsible for oversight of the grantmaking strategy, determining how funds are spent to support a range of life-changing programs in the U.S. and around the world.

As the founder of Moore Philanthropy, Yvonne has successfully co-developed numerous programs and projects, many of them in challenging environments, including post-conflict and slum communities, as well as in Liberia during the Ebola outbreak. Previously, Yvonne held the position of Chief of Staff to filmmaker and philanthropist Abigail E. Disney where she oversaw the family’s network of media, philanthropic and advocacy organizations. She also currently serves as a trustee of The Daphne Foundation, The New York Women’s Foundation, and The Africa Grantmakers’ Affinity Group.

“We are simply delighted to welcome Yvonne to our board. Her skills and experience speak for themselves, but I also know that her energy and commitment to the cause that drives our work will push us to do even better in the future. She is assuming from Christy Gibb the role of chairing our Grants Committee. We could not wish for a better qualified individual to take this on," said John Makinson, Chair of Comic Relief US. "Christy has been a pillar of Comic Relief US from the very start and, as she steps down from the Board and the Grants Committee, all of us who have had the privilege of working with her will be raising a cheer for Christy from our living rooms. She has been amazing."

Comic Relief US harnesses the power of entertainment and engagement to drive positive change around the critical issues identified in the UN’s Sustainable development goals. Its tentpole campaign, Red Nose Day, has raised $200 million since 2015, supporting programs that have positively impacted nearly 25 million children.

Also serving on the Comic Relief US Board are: Kevin Cahill (former Chair of Comic Relief US), co-founder of Comic Relief UK and Red Nose Day, Richard Curtis (writer-director and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate), Andy Cook (General Manager, bgC3/Bill Gates Catalyst 3), Michele Ganeless (Producer and media consultant, and former President of Comedy Central), Richard Hofstetter (Partner of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, PC), Jacki Kelley (CEO, Americas, Dentsu Aegis Network), Michael Lynton (Chairman of Snap Inc.), Alison Moore (CEO, Comic Relief US), Paul Telegdy (Chairman, NBC Entertainment) and Rick Trowbridge (CFO and Sr VP Operations of the non-profit Americares).

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it most in America and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day, Idol Gives Back, and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org. Follow @comicreliefus on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

