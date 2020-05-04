Rueil Malmaison, 4 May 2020

VINCI’s Shareholders’ General Meeting to be held on 18 June 2020

On 4 May 2020, VINCI’s Board of Directors held a meeting, chaired by Xavier Huillard, with a view to convening its Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting to approve the 2019 financial statements. The meeting will be held on 18 June 2020 at the company’s head office in Rueil Malmaison and will exceptionally take place behind closed doors, i.e. without shareholders being physically present, in accordance with Article 4 of French government order no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 adapting the rules for holding meetings of shareholders and governing bodies of private-law legal persons and entities without legal personality and their deliberations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisational details of the meeting and its agenda will be set out in the notice of meeting to be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires and on the Group’s website (www.vinci.com) on Friday 8 May.

The Board of Directors also decided to put before shareholders a proposal to reduce the final dividend with respect to 2019 from €2.26 to €1.25 per share (a decrease of 44.7%). In addition, shareholders will be given the option of being paid the final dividend in new VINCI shares.

Xavier Huillard informed the Board of his decision to waive 25% of his remuneration for a two-month period in 2020, corresponding to the acute phase of the Covid-19 crisis. The corresponding amount will be paid to the Fondation VINCI pour la Cité, which has initiated an extensive support programme for all those on the front line of the coronavirus crisis, working in hospitals, healthcare, social care and education.

Attachment