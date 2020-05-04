NEW YORK, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of pending class action lawsuit against Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO) and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Funko securities between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com . The lead plaintiff deadline is May 11, 2020.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a writedown for slower moving inventory; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 5, 2020, Funko issued a press release stating that fourth quarter 2019 net sales were expected to fall short of the previous year’s total by 8%, and disclosing that there would be a $16.8 million writedown to “dispose of slower moving inventory to increase operational capacity.”

On this news, Funko’s share price fell $6.20, or 40%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 6, 2020.

Then, after market close on March 5, 2020, Funko issued a press release confirming a 4% decrease in year-over-year net sales.

On this news, the price of Funko shares fell $0.32, or over 4%, to close at $6.92 per share on March 6, 2020.

