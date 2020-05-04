New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Catalog Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798290/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$691.9 Million by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$35 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$79.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Catalog: A Prelude
Key Functionalities of Data Catalog
Easily Accessible Data through Data Catalogs Enables Better Data Analysis
Technology Enables Convenient and Easy Data Sets’ Cataloging and Data Rationalization
Data Catalogs Enrich Regulatory Compliance
Modern Day Data Catalog
Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Catalog Solutions Market
Retail & eCommerce Vertical to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate
North America to Lead while Asia-Pacific to Post Fastest Growth
Essential Attributes and Capabilities in Data Catalog
Competition
Exhibit 1: Data Catalog Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alation, Inc. (USA)
Altair Engineering, Inc. (USA)
Alteryx, Inc. (USA)
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (USA)
Collibra (Belgium)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Informatica (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Tamr, Inc. (USA)
TIBCO Software, Inc. (USA)
Unifi Software (USA)
Waterline Data, Inc. (USA)
Zaloni, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
‘Age of Data Abundance’ Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Catalog Solutions Market
Exhibit 2: Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Creates the Need for Data Catalogs: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Drives Demand for Data Cataloging Solutions
Exhibit 3: IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for 2018-2021
Exhibit 4: IoT Endpoints Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) of IoT Endpoints Installed Base for 2019
Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
Exhibit 5: Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size
Exhibit 6: Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size
Exhibit 7: IT Spending on Enterprise Software in US$ Billion for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
Exhibit 8: Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022
Exhibit 9: Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group for the Year 2019
Exhibit 10: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
The Best Way to Build Data Catalogs is to Add AI/ML to the Mix
Metadata: The Core of Data Catalog
Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Data Catalog
Data Catalog Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model
Exhibit 11: Companies Facing Difficulties in Finding and Accessing Data (in %) for 2019
AI and ML Data Catalogs Emerge to Provide Data Intelligence and Insights with Metadata
Increasing Usefulness of Machine Learning Data Catalogs (MLDCs)
Major MLDC Vendors: An Overview
Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes Center Stage in Data Governance
Cloud Data Catalog to Steer Next Wave of Growth
Rising Adoption of Self-Service Analytics Fuels Data Catalogs Market
Exhibit 12: Global Self-Service Analytics Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Formats available: