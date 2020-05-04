New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Catalog Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798290/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$691.9 Million by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$35 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$79.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alation, Inc.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Alteryx, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Collibra

IBM Corporation

Informatica

Microsoft Corporation

Tamr, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Unifi Software

Waterline Data, Inc.

Zaloni, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Data Catalog: A Prelude

Key Functionalities of Data Catalog

Easily Accessible Data through Data Catalogs Enables Better Data Analysis

Technology Enables Convenient and Easy Data Sets’ Cataloging and Data Rationalization

Data Catalogs Enrich Regulatory Compliance

Modern Day Data Catalog

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Catalog Solutions Market

Retail & eCommerce Vertical to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate

North America to Lead while Asia-Pacific to Post Fastest Growth

Essential Attributes and Capabilities in Data Catalog

Competition

Exhibit 1: Data Catalog Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

‘Age of Data Abundance’ Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Catalog Solutions Market

Exhibit 2: Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Creates the Need for Data Catalogs: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Drives Demand for Data Cataloging Solutions

Exhibit 3: IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for 2018-2021

Exhibit 4: IoT Endpoints Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) of IoT Endpoints Installed Base for 2019

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Exhibit 5: Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size

Exhibit 6: Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size

Exhibit 7: IT Spending on Enterprise Software in US$ Billion for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Exhibit 8: Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

Exhibit 9: Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group for the Year 2019

Exhibit 10: Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

The Best Way to Build Data Catalogs is to Add AI/ML to the Mix

Metadata: The Core of Data Catalog

Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Data Catalog

Data Catalog Steps-In to Modernize Big Data Model

Exhibit 11: Companies Facing Difficulties in Finding and Accessing Data (in %) for 2019

AI and ML Data Catalogs Emerge to Provide Data Intelligence and Insights with Metadata

Increasing Usefulness of Machine Learning Data Catalogs (MLDCs)

Major MLDC Vendors: An Overview

Spurred by New Data Privacy Standards, Data Catalog Takes Center Stage in Data Governance

Cloud Data Catalog to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Rising Adoption of Self-Service Analytics Fuels Data Catalogs Market

Exhibit 12: Global Self-Service Analytics Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Data Catalog Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Data Catalog Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Healthcare (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 8: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 9: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Government & Defense (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: BFSI (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: BFSI (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Retail & eCommerce (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: BI Tools (Data Consumer) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: BI Tools (Data Consumer) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Enterprise Applications (Data Consumer) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2

to 2025

Table 28: Enterprise Applications (Data Consumer) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Mobile & Web Applications (Data Consumer) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Mobile & Web Applications (Data Consumer) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 31: United States Data Catalog Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Data Catalog Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: United States Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Data Catalog Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 36: United States Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Data Catalog Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: United States Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Data Consumer: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 39: Canadian Data Catalog Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Canadian Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Canadian Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Data Catalog Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Data Catalog Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Canadian Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Canadian Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Data Catalog Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Data Consumer for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data Catalog in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Data Catalog Market Share Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Data Catalog: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Japanese Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Data Catalog Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 52: Japanese Data Catalog Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Japanese Market for Data Catalog: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Japanese Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Data Consumer: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Data Catalog in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Chinese Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Chinese Data Catalog Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: Chinese Data Catalog Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 59: Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 60: Data Catalog Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Data Catalog Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Chinese Data Catalog Market by Data Consumer: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Table 63: European Data Catalog Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 64: European Data Catalog Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: European Data Catalog Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 66: European Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 68: European Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: European Data Catalog Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 70: Data Catalog Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: European Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer: 2018-2025

Table 72: European Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Data Consumer: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 73: Data Catalog Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Data Catalog Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Data Catalog Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: French Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: French Data Catalog Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 78: French Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Data Catalog Market in France by Data Consumer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Data Consumer: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 81: Data Catalog Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Data Catalog Market Share Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Data Catalog Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: German Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: German Data Catalog Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 86: German Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Data Catalog Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 88: German Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Data Consumer: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 89: Italian Demand for Data Catalog in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Italian Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Italian Data Catalog Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Italian Data Catalog Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 93: Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 94: Data Catalog Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: Italian Data Catalog Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 96: Italian Data Catalog Market by Data Consumer: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data Catalog in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Data Catalog Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: United Kingdom Market for Data Catalog: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 100: United Kingdom Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Data Catalog Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 102: United Kingdom Data Catalog Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Data Catalog: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Kingdom Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Data Consumer: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 105: Rest of Europe Data Catalog Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Rest of Europe Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 108: Rest of Europe Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Data Catalog Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 110: Data Catalog Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 111: Rest of Europe Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer: 2018-2025

Table 112: Rest of Europe Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Data Consumer: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 113: Data Catalog Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Data Catalog Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

Table 115: Data Catalog Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Data Catalog Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Data Catalog Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Data Catalog Market in Asia-Pacific by Data Consumer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Data Consumer: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 121: Rest of World Data Catalog Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Rest of World Data Catalog Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: Rest of World Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 124: Data Catalog Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 125: Data Catalog Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 126: Rest of World Data Catalog Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of World Data Catalog Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Data Consumer: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Data Catalog Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Data Consumer for 2019 and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled :



