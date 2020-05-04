PALM COAST, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConcordRENTS announces the Grand Opening of Central Landings Senior Living, a $14.8 Million affordable senior housing community, consisting of 83 apartment homes serving those making 40% - 80% of the area median income, located in the Palm Coast Town Center.



Central Landings Senior Living is the newest affordable community within the past 5 years in Flagler County, dedicated to the senior “on the go” lifestyle. The community will feature units ranging from one to three bedrooms, allowing options of extra space for those that have recently downsized to those not ready to retire and needing a home office, all within 4-Story Mid-Rise buildings over garages, and serviced by stress-free easy access elevators. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops, CleanSteel energy efficient appliances and screened in patios, along with other modern day features. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities that include a clubhouse with dedicated senior resident activities center, “Collector’s Edition 1965 Mustang Pool Table” and business center, Amazon HUB package center, heart healthy cardio and fitness studio, walking trails with “Get Fit” stations and dog park. For additional details about the community along with its amenities and features, visit www.CentralLandingsSeniorLiving.com.

Palm Coast Town Center is a master development with a vision of 2,500 multifamily residential units, 1.4 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of commercial space, including a movie theater, hotel and nursing home. The Town Center currently includes the Palm Coast City Hall, with 14,000 square feet of retail, Epic Movie Theater and multifamily residential units from Central Landings at Town Center, Palm Coast Senior Living and Reserve at Brookhaven that are also all managed by ConcordRENTS. Additionally, Palm Coast Landing is a shopping center bordering the Town Center, anchored by Super Target, Michaels, Pet Smart and other nationally known retail establishments.

Funding for Central Landings Apartment Homes comes from $7.4 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County, $5.2 Million in equity, from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation, and other sources provided through by the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.