TORONTO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barometer Capital Management Inc. (“Barometer”), together with Roundtable Capital Partners Inc. (“Roundtable”), are pleased to announce that they have merged. The amalgamated company is called Barometer Capital Management Inc. and has over $1 billion of assets under management, including domestic and international clientele.

Based in Toronto, Barometer was established by its founding partners in 2006, providing a suite of investment products and services, including a diverse platform of equity, income and balanced mandates and an experienced team of relationship managers to personally serve a wide range of investor types.

The amalgamation of Barometer and Roundtable will enhance portfolio solutions to further fulfill the needs of their collective clientele. Adding to Barometer’s current product offering, Roundtable brings innovative, high conviction, investment opportunities by way of Pooled Funds and Limited Partnerships including Real Estate, Income, Private Debt and Energy which will be paired with the Barometer strategies. Barometer and Roundtable are both excited about this opportunity and look forward to working together in the newly merged firm.

“Barometer is enhanced by the addition of the Roundtable team and we welcome them and their clients to our firm,” said Greg Guichon, Chairman of Barometer. “As we navigate through these challenging times of volatile equity markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am encouraged by the prospect of new beginnings and brighter days ahead.”

Greg Guichon

Chairman, Chief Portfolio Manager

gguichon@barometercapital.ca

416-775-3088

416-601-6888

David Burrows

President, Chief Investment Strategist

dburrows@barometercapital.ca

416-601-9033

416-601-6888