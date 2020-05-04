New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Bus Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798289/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, MIL-STD-1553 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$311.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$277.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, MIL-STD-1553 will reach a market size of US$531.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798289/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Data Bus: A Market Insight
Global Competitor Market Shares
Data Bus Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Naval Systems: A Major End-Use for Data Bus
Presence of Key Players Make North America a Major Market for
Data Bus
ARINC 429/629 Segment: A Leading Data Bus by Protocol
New Technology Adoption/Upgradation Propels Market Demand
Limited Defense Budget Hinders Market Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Data Bus: Introduction
Types of Buses
Serial Buses
Parallel Buses
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Data Bus Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Data Bus Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Data Bus Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: MIL-STD-1553 (Protocol) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: MIL-STD-1553 (Protocol) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: MIL-STD-1553 (Protocol) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: AFDX/ARINC 664 (Protocol) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: AFDX/ARINC 664 (Protocol) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: AFDX/ARINC 664 (Protocol) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: ARINC 429/629 (Protocol) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: ARINC 429/629 (Protocol) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: ARINC 429/629 (Protocol) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: CAN (Protocol) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: CAN (Protocol) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: CAN (Protocol) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: TTP (Protocol) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: TTP (Protocol) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: TTP (Protocol) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Micro couplers (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Micro couplers (Component) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Micro couplers (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Cables (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Cables (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Cables (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Connectors (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Connectors (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Connectors (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Accessories (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Accessories (Component) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Accessories (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Marine (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Marine (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Marine (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Commercial Aviation (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Commercial Aviation (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Commercial Aviation (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Military Aviation (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Military Aviation (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 39: Military Aviation (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Data Bus Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Data Bus Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Data Bus Market in the United States by Protocol:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Data Bus Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Data Bus Market in the United States by Component:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Data Bus Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Data Bus Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Data Bus Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Data Bus Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Data Bus Historic Market Review by Protocol
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Data Bus Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Protocol for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Data Bus Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Data Bus Historic Market Review by Component
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Data Bus Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Data Bus Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Data Bus Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Data Bus Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Data Bus: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Data Bus Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Protocol for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Data Bus Market Share Analysis by Protocol:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Data Bus: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Data Bus Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Data Bus Market Share Analysis by Component:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Data Bus
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Japanese Data Bus Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Data Bus Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Data Bus Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Data Bus Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Data Bus Market by Protocol: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Data Bus Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Data Bus Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Data Bus Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Data Bus in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Data Bus Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Data Bus Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Data Bus Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Data Bus Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Data Bus Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Data Bus Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025
Table 83: Data Bus Market in Europe in US$ Million by Protocol:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by Protocol:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Data Bus Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 86: Data Bus Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Data Bus Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Data Bus Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Data Bus Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Data Bus Market in France by Protocol: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: French Data Bus Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Data Bus Market Share Analysis by Protocol:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Data Bus Market in France by Component: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Data Bus Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Data Bus Market Share Analysis by Component:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Data Bus Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: French Data Bus Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Data Bus Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Data Bus Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: German Data Bus Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by Protocol:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Data Bus Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: German Data Bus Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by Component:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Data Bus Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: German Data Bus Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Data Bus Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Data Bus Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Protocol for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Data Bus Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Data Bus Market by Protocol: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Data Bus Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Data Bus Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Data Bus Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for Data Bus in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Data Bus Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Data Bus: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Protocol for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Data Bus Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Protocol for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Data Bus Market Share Analysis by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Data Bus: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Data Bus Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Data Bus Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Data Bus in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Data Bus Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Data Bus Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Data Bus Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018-2025
Table 128: Data Bus Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Protocol: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Data Bus Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 131: Data Bus Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Data Bus Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Data Bus Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 134: Data Bus Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Data Bus Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Data Bus Market in Asia-Pacific by Protocol:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Data Bus Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Protocol: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Data Bus Market Share Analysis by
Protocol: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Data Bus Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Data Bus Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Data Bus Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Data Bus Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Data Bus Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Data Bus Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 145: Rest of World Data Bus Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Protocol: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Rest of World Data Bus Historic Market Review by
Protocol in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 147: Data Bus Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Protocol for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Rest of World Data Bus Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Rest of World Data Bus Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 150: Data Bus Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Rest of World Data Bus Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Data Bus Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of World Data Bus Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMPHENOL CORPORATION
ASTRONICS CORPORATION
CORNING
DATA DEVICE CORPORATION
ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
FUJIKURA
HUBER+SUHNER AG
NEXANS SA
ROCKWELL COLLINS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798289/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: