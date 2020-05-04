Orlando, FL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Ryan Insurance, LLC dba “Ryan Insurance”, a central Florida based independent insurance firm, is pleased to announce that it will become Guided Insurance Solutions as of May 4, 2020.

Ryan Insurance has been serving their local community since 1998. The firm has two locations, one in DeLand, FL and a recently added second location in Clermont, FL. The firm, which offers personal and commercial insurance lines, has serviced thousands of individuals and businesses since their inception. In 2017, Ryan Insurance partnered with BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) (“BRP”). Through their partnership, and the consolidation of several other BRP entities, the Guided Insurance Solutions brand was created.

“We’re thrilled to become a founding member of Guided Insurance Solutions,” said Jennifer Hightower, Director of Operations of Ryan Insurance. “The ability to offer our clients even more options and expanded capabilities is something our team is excited about. Our clients are the reason we do what we do every day. We look forward to continuing to guide them and their families throughout their insurance journey.”

Guided Insurance Solutions was crafted to provide trusted insurance solutions and guidance for individuals, families and businesses throughout all stages of their lives. The Guided brand experience places a heavy focus on giving clients the tools needed to make informed decisions that align with their insurance needs, long-term financial goals and short-term budgets. Resources provided to clients include localized client service, tech-enabled solutions and helpful self-service resources.

Guided Insurance Solutions is headquartered in Tampa, with office locations in Raleigh, NC; Lutz, Bradenton, Clermont, DeLand and Sarasota, FL.

###

ABOUT GUIDED INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

Guided Insurance Solutions is an independent insurance firm that specializes in multiple lines of personal and commercial coverages. The group prides themselves on leveraging new technologies to provide innovative ways of doing business. Utilizing their core values as a blueprint for success, Guided Insurance Solutions strives to deliver a client experience unlike any other as well as providing unmatched expertise in the insurance space. For more information, please visit guidedsolutions.com

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 400,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

Tara Wikoff Baldwin Risk Partners 813.901.4057 tara.wikoff@baldwinriskpartners.com