5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Customer Segmentation and Targeting will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$606.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$770.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Customer Segmentation and Targeting will reach a market size of US$461.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Customer Journey Analytics Set for an Explosive Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
A Prelude into Leading Players
Worldwide Customer Journey Analytics Market: Market Share of
Volume Sales by Leading Market Players
Customer Journey Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Consistent Customer Experience taking a Prominent Role
throughout Customer Journey, Customer Journey Analytics Market
is on a Growth Trajectory
Percentage Breakdown of Total Number of Customers Lost Due to
Single and Several Bad Experiences by Region
Need for Minimizing Customer Churn Rate Drives Market Growth
The Top Revenue Drivers of Retail
Increasing Need to Differentiate Competitiveness - Bodes Well
for Market Growth
Advantages of Sustainable Competitive Advantage
With Various Benefits, Customer Journey Analytics Software to
Witness Growth
Increasing Demand for Customer Satisfaction to Propel Market
Growth
Percentage Breakdown of Business Performance by NPS Usage
Customer Engagement Analytics Driving Market Demand
Increasing Deployment of Social Media Analytics to Meet
Business Goals, Bolsters Market Demand
Data Security and Privacy Concerns Constrain Market Growth
Increasing Significance of Big Data Adoption into Customer
Journey Analytics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ADOBE SYSTEMS
CALLMINER
CLICKFOX
IBM CORPORATION
KITEWHEEL
NICE SYSTEMS
POINTILLIST
QUADIENT
SAP SE
SALESFORCE.COM
SERVION GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
VERINT SYSTEMS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
