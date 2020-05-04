COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A total of 1,040,750 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nordea Bank Abp's ("Nordea") variable remuneration programmes.



Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 28 April 2020, Nordea has transferred 862,041 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of its variable remuneration programmes.

Additionally, 178,709 own shares held by the company were transferred to participants of the LTIP 2012 programme to settle Nordea's commitments.

Following the transfer of own shares, Nordea holds 8,198,144 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

