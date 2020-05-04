New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Engagement Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798282/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$589.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$617.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798282/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude into Customer Engagement Solutions
Customer Engagement Solutions Market to Grow Steadily
BFSI Vertical to Lead the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Customer Engagement Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
An Overview of Leading Players
Increasing Partnerships among Leading Players to Bolster Market
Demand
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Adoption of Tablets and Smartphones to Drive Market
Demand
Total Number of Tablets and Smartphones Devices (In Billions)
Worldwide: 2017-2022
Increased Use of M-Commerce and E-Commerce Platforms to
Spearhead Market Demand
Worldwide M-Commerce Transactions Value(in Million USD): 2014-2019
New Product Introductions to Drive Market Demand
Innovations to Support Market Growth
Increase in Deployment of Customer Engagement Solution across
Multiple Industries to Minimize Customer Churn Rate
Introduction of Various Strategies to Spearhead Demand for
Customer Engagement Market
Increase in Adoption of Mobile based Customer Engagement
Solutions across the Retail Sector to Drive Market Demand
Things to Avoid While Adopting Customer Engagement Strategies
Top Technological Trends in Customer Engagement
Increase in Adoption of Omni Channel Customer Engagement
Solution for Delivering Enhanced Performance to Drive Market
Demand
Increased Investments in the Field of Artificial Intelligence
(AI) to Offer Market Opportunities
AI Related Funding for Start-ups: 2013-2017
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Customer Engagement Solutions Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: BFSI (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Telecommunication (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Telecommunication (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Retail & Consumer Goods (Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Verticals (Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: United States Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: United States Customer Engagement Solutions Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Customer Engagement Solutions Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and
2025
Table 21: Canadian Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Customer Engagement Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Customer
Engagement Solutions in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share Shift in
Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Customer Engagement Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Customer Engagement Solutions Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Customer Engagement Solutions in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Customer Engagement Solutions Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Customer Engagement Solutions Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Customer Engagement Solutions Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Customer Engagement Solutions Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Customer Engagement Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Customer Engagement Solutions Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: German Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Customer Engagement Solutions Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Customer Engagement Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Customer Engagement Solutions Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: Italian Demand for Customer Engagement Solutions in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Customer Engagement
Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Customer Engagement Solutions in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 52: Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Rest of Europe Customer Engagement Solutions
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2018-2025
Table 56: Rest of Europe Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Customer Engagement Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Customer Engagement Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Customer Engagement Solutions Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2019 and 2025
Table 63: Rest of World Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 64: Rest of World Customer Engagement Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASPECT SOFTWARE
AVAYA
BPMONLINE
CRMNEXT
CALABRIO
EGAIN CORPORATION
EPTICA
FRESHWORKS
GENESYS
IBM CORPORATION
IFS-MPLSYSTEMS
LITHIUM TECHNOLOGIES
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
NICE SYSTEMS
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS
OPENTEXT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
PEGASYSTEMS
PITNEY BOWES
SAP SE
SALESFORCE.COM
SERVICENOW, INC.
SUGARCRM
VERINT SYSTEMS
ZENDESK, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798282/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: