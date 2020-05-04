New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Engagement Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798282/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$589.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$617.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798282/?utm_source=GNW



A Prelude into Customer Engagement Solutions

Customer Engagement Solutions Market to Grow Steadily

BFSI Vertical to Lead the Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in Adoption of Tablets and Smartphones to Drive Market

Demand

Total Number of Tablets and Smartphones Devices (In Billions)

Worldwide: 2017-2022

Increased Use of M-Commerce and E-Commerce Platforms to

Spearhead Market Demand

Worldwide M-Commerce Transactions Value(in Million USD): 2014-2019

New Product Introductions to Drive Market Demand

Innovations to Support Market Growth

Increase in Deployment of Customer Engagement Solution across

Multiple Industries to Minimize Customer Churn Rate

Introduction of Various Strategies to Spearhead Demand for

Customer Engagement Market

Increase in Adoption of Mobile based Customer Engagement

Solutions across the Retail Sector to Drive Market Demand

Things to Avoid While Adopting Customer Engagement Strategies

Top Technological Trends in Customer Engagement

Increase in Adoption of Omni Channel Customer Engagement

Solution for Delivering Enhanced Performance to Drive Market

Demand

Increased Investments in the Field of Artificial Intelligence

(AI) to Offer Market Opportunities

AI Related Funding for Start-ups: 2013-2017





