New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Current Transducer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798281/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$414.6 Million by the year 2025, Closed Loop will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Closed Loop will reach a market size of US$32.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$25.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

American Aerospace Control

CR Magnetics, Inc.

Howard Butler Ltd. (Hobut)

IME

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lem Holding SA

Nk Technologies

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Topstek

Veris Industries







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798281/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Current Transducer Market to Register Moderate Growth

Closed Loop Technology to Dominate the Market

Percentage Market Share of Current Transducers, by Technology:

2017-2026

Motor Drive Application Type to Occupy Highest Share

Asia Pacific: To Dominate the Current Transducers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Current Transducers Market Share by

Region: 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Current Transducer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increase in Renewable Energy and Battery-Powered Applications

to Drive Market Growth

Worldwide Renewable Energy Consumption: 1995-2016

Percentage Breakdown of Battery Market by Application Type:

2017 and 2023

Increase in Installations of Energy Storage Equipment to Bode-

Well for Market Growth

Total Worldwide Cumulative Storage Deployments (in GWh): 2016-2030

Technological Developments to Bode Well for Market Demand

Increasing Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Bolster

Market Demand

Electric and Hybrid Passenger Vehicle Sales: 2016-2030

Total Number (in Thousands) of Battery Operated Electric

Vehicles Worldwide: 2012-2018

Increase in Demand for Monitoring and Control Systems due to

Industrialization and Urbanization, Provide Impetus for Market

Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Current Transducer Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Current Transducer Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Current Transducer Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Closed Loop (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Closed Loop (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Closed Loop (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Open Loop (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Open Loop (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Open Loop (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Motor Drive (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Motor Drive (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Motor Drive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Battery Management (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Battery Management (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Battery Management (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: UPS & SMPS (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: UPS & SMPS (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: UPS & SMPS (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Converter & Inverter (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Converter & Inverter (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Converter & Inverter (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Current Transducer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Current Transducer Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: United States Current Transducer Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Current Transducer Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Current Transducer Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Current Transducer Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Current Transducer Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Current Transducer Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Canadian Current Transducer Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Current Transducer Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Current Transducer Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Current

Transducer Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Current Transducer Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Current Transducer Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Current

Transducer in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Current Transducer Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Current Transducer Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Current Transducer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Current Transducer Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Current Transducer Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Current Transducer in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Current Transducer Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Current Transducer Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Current Transducer Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Current Transducer Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Current Transducer Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Current Transducer Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: European Current Transducer Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: Current Transducer Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: European Current Transducer Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Current Transducer Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Current Transducer Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: French Current Transducer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Current Transducer Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Current Transducer Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Current Transducer Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Current Transducer Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: German Current Transducer Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: Current Transducer Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: German Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Current Transducer Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Current Transducer Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Current Transducer Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Current Transducer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Italian Current Transducer Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 72: Current Transducer Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Current Transducer in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Current Transducer Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Current

Transducer Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Current Transducer Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Current Transducer Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Current Transducer in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Current Transducer Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Current Transducer Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current Transducer Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Current Transducer Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: Current Transducer Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current Transducer Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Current Transducer Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Current Transducer Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Current Transducer Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Current Transducer Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Current Transducer Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Current Transducer Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of World Current Transducer Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Current Transducer Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of World Current Transducer Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

AMERICAN AEROSPACE CONTROL

CR MAGNETICS, INC.

HOWARD BUTLER LTD. (HOBUT)

IME ISTRUMENTI MISURE ELETTRICHE SPA

JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..

LEM HOLDING SA

NK TECHNOLOGIES

PHOENIX CONTACT GMBH & CO. KG

SIEMENS AG

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

TOPSTEK

VERIS INDUSTRIES

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798281/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001