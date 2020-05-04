New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Current Transducer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798281/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$414.6 Million by the year 2025, Closed Loop will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$7.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Closed Loop will reach a market size of US$32.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$25.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Current Transducer Market to Register Moderate Growth
Closed Loop Technology to Dominate the Market
Percentage Market Share of Current Transducers, by Technology:
2017-2026
Motor Drive Application Type to Occupy Highest Share
Asia Pacific: To Dominate the Current Transducers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Current Transducers Market Share by
Region: 2018
Global Competitor Market Shares
Current Transducer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Renewable Energy and Battery-Powered Applications
to Drive Market Growth
Worldwide Renewable Energy Consumption: 1995-2016
Percentage Breakdown of Battery Market by Application Type:
2017 and 2023
Increase in Installations of Energy Storage Equipment to Bode-
Well for Market Growth
Total Worldwide Cumulative Storage Deployments (in GWh): 2016-2030
Technological Developments to Bode Well for Market Demand
Increasing Demand for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Bolster
Market Demand
Electric and Hybrid Passenger Vehicle Sales: 2016-2030
Total Number (in Thousands) of Battery Operated Electric
Vehicles Worldwide: 2012-2018
Increase in Demand for Monitoring and Control Systems due to
Industrialization and Urbanization, Provide Impetus for Market
Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Current Transducer Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Current Transducer Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Current Transducer Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Closed Loop (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Closed Loop (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Closed Loop (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Open Loop (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Open Loop (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Open Loop (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Motor Drive (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Motor Drive (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Motor Drive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Battery Management (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Battery Management (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Battery Management (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: UPS & SMPS (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: UPS & SMPS (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: UPS & SMPS (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Converter & Inverter (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Converter & Inverter (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Converter & Inverter (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Current Transducer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Current Transducer Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: United States Current Transducer Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Current Transducer Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Current Transducer Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Current Transducer Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Current Transducer Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Current Transducer Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Current Transducer Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Current Transducer Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian Current Transducer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Current
Transducer Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Current Transducer Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Current Transducer Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Current
Transducer in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Japanese Current Transducer Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Current Transducer Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Current Transducer Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Current Transducer Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Current Transducer Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Current Transducer in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Current Transducer Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Current Transducer Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Current Transducer Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Current Transducer Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Current Transducer Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Current Transducer Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: European Current Transducer Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: Current Transducer Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: European Current Transducer Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Current Transducer Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Current Transducer Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: French Current Transducer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Current Transducer Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Current Transducer Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Current Transducer Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Current Transducer Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: German Current Transducer Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Current Transducer Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: German Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Current Transducer Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Current Transducer Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Current Transducer Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Current Transducer Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Italian Current Transducer Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Current Transducer Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Demand for Current Transducer in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Current Transducer Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Current Transducer Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Current
Transducer Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Current Transducer Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Current Transducer Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Current Transducer in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: United Kingdom Current Transducer Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Current Transducer Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current Transducer Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current Transducer Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Current Transducer Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current Transducer Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Current Transducer Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current Transducer Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Current Transducer Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current Transducer Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Current Transducer Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: Current Transducer Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Current Transducer Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of World Current Transducer Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Current Transducer Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of World Current Transducer Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
V. CURATED RESEARCH
