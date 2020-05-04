FENTON, Mich., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,352 for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.

  • 3.52% increase in total assets since December 31, 2019
  • 6.88% increase in gross loans since March 31, 2019
  • 2.40% increase in total deposits since December 31, 2019
  • Net interest margin of 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020

“Considering the challenging environment we faced in the first quarter of 2020 based on the global pandemic, I am pleased with our operating results,” said Fentura’s President and CEO Ronald Justice. “Despite the pressures faced by the organization based on the impact of the Coronavirus, we have taken measures to protect the safety of our team while continuing to meet the needs of our clients. Our branch offices remain open by appointment, while the majority of banking transactions have been processed through online banking, our mobile application and ITMs. Recognizing the financial pressures placed on so many, we have actively worked with individuals, families and business clients to defer loan payments and created a short term, interest free loan program to help bridge the gap for many in need as well. We have been active in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program assisting hundreds of businesses in accessing funding to support their operations during this unprecedented time. All of these efforts demonstrate our continued commitment to help those we serve manage through this crisis.”

“The Company entered this crisis with strong capital and liquidity that will support us as we move forward during these uncertain times,” added Justice.

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended, March 31, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $11,070  $11,076  $11,240  $10,788  $10,437 
Interest expense 2,145  2,158  2,184  2,195  2,090 
Net interest income 8,925  8,918  9,056  8,593  8,347 
Provision for loan losses 1,542  436  422  264  213 
Noninterest income 4,513  2,129  2,262  2,250  1,522 
Noninterest expenses 7,686  7,415  6,608  6,691  6,509 
Federal income tax expense 858  644  873  791  633 
Net income $3,352  $2,552  $3,415  $3,097  $2,514 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.72  $0.55  $0.73  $0.67  $0.54 
Dividends $0.075  $0.07  $0.07  $0.07  $0.07 
Tangible book value(1) $21.56  $20.87  $20.37  $19.59  $18.88 
Quoted market value          
High $26.00  $25.50  $21.00  $21.00  $21.00 
Low $12.55  $20.60  $20.45  $20.45  $20.05 
Close(1) $15.50  $25.23  $21.00  $20.60  $20.89 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets 1.28% 1.02% 1.40% 1.31% 1.09%
Return on average shareholders' equity 13.01% 10.03% 13.83% 13.14% 11.09%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.54% 10.46% 14.47% 13.79% 11.66%
Efficiency ratio 57.20% 67.12% 58.38% 61.71% 65.95%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.47% 4.66% 4.85% 4.81% 4.77%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.28% 1.36% 1.42% 1.46% 1.40%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.61% 3.75% 3.91% 3.83% 3.82%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $76,312  $61,621  $62,351  $73,285  $82,222 
Gross loans $865,577  $870,555  $826,597  $813,547  $809,863 
Total assets $1,071,180  $1,034,759  $978,046  $949,790  $946,172 
Total deposits $883,837  $863,102  $801,101  $792,555  $789,533 
Borrowed funds $71,500  $61,500  $69,000  $54,000  $59,000 
Total shareholders' equity $104,828  $101,444  $99,142  $95,504  $92,236 
Net loans to total deposits 97.11% 100.19% 102.51% 102.02% 101.97%
Common shares outstanding 4,675,499  4,664,369  4,658,722  4,653,343  4,647,978 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,049,245  $994,094  $971,074  $947,095  $934,078 
Earning assets $997,089  $944,692  $920,857  $900,738  $887,974 
Interest bearing liabilities $672,564  $629,454  $611,804  $603,965  $604,973 
Total shareholders' equity $103,646  $100,991  $97,958  $94,519  $91,964 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $99,558  $96,796  $93,650  $90,098  $87,430 
Earned common shares outstanding 4,659,279  4,652,569  4,646,835  4,641,161  4,635,255 
Unvested stock grants 13,481  9,947  9,967  9,967  9,788 
Total common shares outstanding 4,672,760  4,662,516  4,656,802  4,651,128  4,645,043 
ASSET QUALITY(1)          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10% 0.17% 0.11% 0.13% 0.15%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12% 0.14% 0.09% 0.11% 0.13%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.84% 0.67% 0.65% 0.62% 0.59%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.42% 14.03% 14.42% 14.18% 13.99%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.56% 13.33% 13.73% 13.53% 13.37%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.91% 11.64% 11.96% 11.73% 11.54%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.97% 11.20% 11.22% 11.16% 10.99%
           
(1)At end of period          
           

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

  3/31/2020 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 3/31/2017 3/31/2016
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $11,070  $10,437  $8,379  $6,427  $4,526 
Interest expense 2,145  2,090  1,031  687  573 
Net interest income 8,925  8,347  7,348  5,740  3,953 
Provision for loan losses 1,542  213  275     
Noninterest income 4,513  1,522  1,801  1,234  1,488 
Noninterest expenses 7,686  6,509  6,279  5,095  4,046 
Federal income tax expense 858  633  521  592  475 
Net income $3,352  $2,514  $2,074  $1,287  $920 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.72  $0.54  $0.57  $0.35  $0.36 
Dividends $0.075  $0.07  $0.06  $0.05  $0.25 
Tangible book value(1) $21.56  $18.88  $15.27  $12.86  $13.02 
Quoted market value          
High $26.00  $21.00  $20.19  $18.25  $14.94 
Low $12.55  $20.05  $18.88  $15.10  $13.70 
Close(1) $15.50  $20.89  $19.75  $18.00  $14.75 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets 1.28% 1.09% 0.26% 0.18% 0.20%
Return on average shareholders' equity 13.01% 11.09% 3.45% 2.51% 2.75%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.54% 11.66% 3.45% 2.51% 2.75%
Efficiency ratio 57.20% 65.95% 64.19% 70.32% 74.36%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.47% 4.77% 4.51% 4.19% 4.43%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.28% 1.40% 0.83% 0.55% 0.77%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.61% 3.82% 3.90% 3.74% 3.87%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $76,312  $82,222  $49,608  $72,472  $23,440 
Gross loans $865,577  $809,863  $686,140  $554,415  $386,685 
Total assets $1,071,180  $946,172  $789,943  $730,636  $455,603 
Total deposits $883,837  $789,533  $683,775  $630,055  $376,397 
Borrowed funds $71,500  $59,000  $44,600  $45,000  $44,775 
Total shareholders' equity $104,828  $92,236  $60,621  $51,816  $32,996 
Net loans to total deposits 97.11% 101.97% 99.80% 87.54% 101.79%
Common shares outstanding 4,675,499  4,647,978  3,635,098  3,620,964  2,534,255 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,049,245  $934,078  $789,391  $716,998  $456,730 
Earning assets $997,089  $887,974  $755,281  $613,904  $408,579 
Interest bearing liabilities $672,564  $604,973  $505,174  $499.636  $297.662 
Total shareholders' equity $103,646  $91,964  $60,107  $51,241  $33,445 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $99,558  $87,430  $55,041  $49,104  $33,445 
Earned common shares outstanding 4,659,279  4,635,255  3,633,093  3,677,143  2,558,333 
Unvested stock grants 13,481  9,788       
Total common shares outstanding 4,672,760  4,645,043  3,633,093  3,677,143  2,558,333 
ASSET QUALITY(1)          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10% 0.15% 0.10% 0.33% 0.06%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12% 0.13% 0.10% 0.28% 0.18%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.84% 0.59% 0.54% 0.52% 0.92%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.42% 13.99% 11.03% 11.72% 13.27%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.56% 13.37% 10.48% 11.20% 12.33%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.91% 11.54% 8.41% 8.65% 8.64%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.97% 10.99% 9.01% 8.60% 10.43%
           
(1)At end of period          
           

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
GAAP net income $3,352  $2,552  $3,415  $3,097  $2,514 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)          
Accretion on purchased loans (180) (126) (189) (145) (175)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 71  89  88  90  89 
Amortization on acquired time deposits 5  7  7  7  7 
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights   3  3  3  3 
Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (104) (27) (91) (45) (76)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction (578)        
Impact of adoption of SAB 109 (976)        
Prepayment penalties collected (36) (42) (284) (9) (13)
Mortgage servicing rights impairment 173         
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (1,417) (42) (284) (9) (13)
Adjusted net income from operations $1,831  $2,483  $3,040  $3,043  $2,425 
           
GAAP net interest income $8,925  $8,918  $9,056  $8,593  $8,347 
Accretion on purchased loans (228) (160) (239) (183) (222)
Prepayment penalties collected (46) (53) (360) (12) (16)
Amortization on acquired time deposits 6  9  9  9  9 
Adjusted net interest income $8,657  $8,714  $8,466  $8,407  $8,118 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Based on adjusted net income from operations          
Earnings per share $0.39  $0.53  $0.65  $0.66  $0.52 
Return on average assets 0.70% 0.99% 1.24% 1.29% 1.05%
Return on average shareholders' equity 7.11% 9.75% 12.31% 12.91% 10.69%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 7.40% 10.18% 12.88% 13.55% 11.25%
           
Based on adjusted net interest income          
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.36% 4.57% 4.59% 4.72% 4.66%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.28% 1.37% 1.43% 1.47% 1.41%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.50% 3.66% 3.66% 3.75% 3.72%
                


     
  Year to Date March 31 Variance
  2020 2019 Amount %
GAAP net income $3,352  $2,514  $838  33.33%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)        
Accretion on purchased loans (180) (175) (5) 2.86%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 71  89  (18) (20.22)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits 5  7  (2) (28.57)%
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights   3  (3) (100.00)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (104) (76) (28) 36.84%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)        
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction (578)   (578) N/M 
Impact of adoption of SAB 109 (976)   (976) N/M 
Prepayment penalties collected (36) (13) (23) 176.92%
Mortgage servicing rights impairment 173    173  N/M 
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (1,417) (13) (1,404) 10,800.00%
Adjusted net income from operations $1,831  $2,425  $(594) (24.49)%
         
GAAP net interest income $8,925  $8,347  $578  6.92%
Accretion on purchased loans (228) (222) (6) 2.70%
Prepayment penalties collected (46) (16) (30) 187.50%
Amortization on acquired time deposits 6  9  (3) (33.33)%
Adjusted net interest income $8,657  $8,118  $539  6.64%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS        
Based on adjusted net income from operations        
Earnings per share $0.39  $0.52  $(0.13) (25.00)%
Return on average assets 0.70% 1.05%   (0.35)%
Return on average shareholders' equity 7.11% 10.69%   (3.58)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 7.40% 11.25%   (3.85)%
         
Based on adjusted net interest income        
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.36% 4.66%   (0.30)%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.28% 1.41%   (0.13)%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.50% 3.72%   (0.22)%
            

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record interest rate lock commitments, forward loan sales commitments, and loans held for sale at fair value.  Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income.  As forward loan sales commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

                   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
   Average
Balance		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                  
Total loans $878,813  $10,481  4.80% $857,474  $10,581  4.90% $791,069  $9,741  4.99%
Taxable investment securities 56,963  353  2.49% 49,982  307  2.44% 79,367  559  2.86%
Nontaxable investment securities 10,532  81  3.09% 10,366  80  3.06% 10,582  76  2.91%
Federal funds sold 33,588  116  1.39% 16,833  66  1.56% 43    %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 14,043  26  0.74% 6,887  28  1.61% 3,763  25  2.69%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150  30  3.83% 3,150  31  3.90% 3,150  52  6.69%
Total earning assets 997,089  11,087  4.47% 944,692  11,093  4.66% 887,974  10,453  4.77%
                   
Nonearning assets                  
Allowance for loan losses (5,821)     (5,519)     (4,591)    
Fixed assets 15,538      15,395      14,818     
Accrued income and other assets 42,439      39,526      35,877     
Total assets $1,049,245      $994,094      $934,078     
                   
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $170,598  $475  1.12% $140,368  $410  1.16% $73,414  $84  0.46%
Savings deposits 231,188  199  0.35% 225,219  217  0.38% 241,815  297  0.50%
Time deposits 205,485  1,053  2.06% 201,640  1,089  2.14% 225,866  1,220  2.19%
Borrowed funds 65,293  418  2.57% 62,227  442  2.82% 63,878  489  3.10%
Total interest bearing liabilities 672,564  2,145  1.28% 629,454  2,158  1.36% 604,973  2,090  1.40%
                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing deposits 264,699      254,858      234,268     
Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,336      8,791      2,873     
Shareholders' equity 103,646      100,991      91,964     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,049,245      $994,094      $934,078     
Net interest income (FTE)   $8,942      $8,935      $8,363   
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.61%     3.75%     3.82%
                      

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

                         
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020
  Compared To Compared To
  December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019
  Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to
  Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net
Changes in interest income                        
Total loans $887  $(987) $(100) $2,789  $(2,049) $740 
Taxable investment securities 40  6  46  (141) (65) (206)
Nontaxable investment securities 1    1  (2) 7  5 
Federal funds sold 97  (47) 50    116  116 
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 78  (80) (2) 116  (115) 1 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   (1) (1)   (22) (22)
Total changes in interest income 1,103  (1,109) (6) 2,762  (2,128) 634 
             
Changes in interest expense            
Interest bearing demand deposits 153  (88) 65  188  203  391 
Savings deposits 30  (48) (18) (12) (86) (98)
Time deposits 97  (133) (36) (101) (66) (167)
Borrowed funds 102  (126) (24) 70  (141) (71)
Total changes in interest expense 382  (395) (13) 145  (90) 55 
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $721  $(714) $7  $2,617  $(2,038) $579 


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Total earning assets 4.47% 4.66% 4.85% 4.81% 4.77%
Total interest bearing liabilities 1.28% 1.36% 1.42% 1.46% 1.40%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.61% 3.75% 3.91% 3.83% 3.82%


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Interest income $11,070  $11,076  $11,240  $10,788  $10,437 
FTE adjustment 17  17  15  15  16 
Total interest income (FTE) 11,087  11,093  11,255  10,803  10,453 
Total interest expense 2,145  2,158  2,184  2,195  2,090 
Net interest income (FTE) $8,942  $8,935  $9,071  $8,608  $8,363 
                     

The current interest rate environment continues to create pressure on the Corporation's net interest margin. While the Corporation was able to increase net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the increase was not as significant as previous quarters.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation made a concentrated effort to sharply decrease the interest rates on deposit products paying interest rates that were above the offered rates available in the market. Net interest margins are expected to compress throughout 2020 as rates on interest earning assets are expected to continue to fall faster than interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $970  $650  $665  $422  $195 
Change in fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments 833         
Change in fair value of equity investments 749  (5) 16  21  14 
Net gain on sales of commercial loans 668         
Trust and investment services 389  337  395  459  328 
ATM and debit card income 355  399  418  404  360 
Mortgage servicing fees 262  256  243  230  211 
Service charges on deposit accounts 219  245  239  222  234 
Net mortgage servicing rights income (50) 130  142  344  8 
Other income and fees 118  117  144  148  172 
Total noninterest income $4,513  $2,129  $2,262  $2,250  $1,522 
                     


  Year to Date March 31 Variance
  2020 2019 Amount %
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $970  $195  $775  397.44%
Change in fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments 833    833  N/M 
Change in fair value of equity investments 749  14  735  5250.00%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans 668    668  N/M 
Trust and investment services 389  328  61  18.60%
ATM and debit card income 355  360  (5) (1.39)%
Mortgage servicing fees 262  211  51  24.17%
Service charges on deposit accounts 219  234  (15) (6.41)%
Net mortgage servicing rights income (50) 8  (58) (725.00)%
Other income and fees 118  172  (54) (31.40)%
Total noninterest income $4,513  $1,522  $2,991  196.52%
                

 

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and into 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decrease through 2020.

On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, and that transaction generated a gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans includes the income earned on the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is a result of a decline in NSF fees as well as a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges. In order to provide relief to customers during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation reduced fees charged on NSF transactions by more than 50%. This reduction in fees runs through May 31, 2020. For these reasons, service charges on deposit accounts are expected to decrease in the foreseeable future.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization. During the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold a pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio, but retained servicing.  This sale generated $266 of net MSR income. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recognized an impairment on the MSR portfolio of $219. This impairment was recognized due to the fact that the MSR portfolio had a carrying balance that was larger than the value produced by a forecasting model. The model that was used is produced by a third-party consultant, and uses proprietary analytical tools to calculates unique present values of expected future cash flows. This cash flow analysis is calculated by pooling loans into homogeneous characteristics. The impairment recognized is attributable to the pool of loans with an original term of 30 years. The Corporation also decreased the rates at which MSR are capitalized so as to reflect more accurate fair value. The Corporation expects net MSR income to slightly decrease in 2020 due to the decreased rates that MSR are capitalized at and slowing residential mortgage loan origination.

Other income and fees includes other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

Noninterest Expenses

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Total compensation $4,248  $4,037  $3,530  $3,749  $3,630 
Furniture and equipment 610  665  579  525  491 
Professional services 522  582  494  439  445 
Occupancy 476  467  444  426  437 
Data processing 442  272  323  281  278 
Advertising and promotional 252  232  222  291  163 
Loan and collection 162  203  120  119  110 
ATM and debit card 108  98  109  100  95 
Telephone and communication 96  115  110  108  111 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 90  113  112  114  112 
FDIC insurance premiums 55  6  20  17  101 
Other general and administrative 625  625  545  522  536 
Total noninterest expenses $7,686  $7,415  $6,608  $6,691  $6,509 
                     


  Year to Date March 31 Variance
  2020 2019 Amount %
Total compensation $4,248  $3,630  $618  17.02%
Furniture and equipment 610  491  119  24.24%
Professional services 522  445  77  17.30%
Occupancy 476  437  39  8.92%
Data processing 442  278  164  58.99%
Advertising and promotional 252  163  89  54.60%
Loan and collection 162  110  52  47.27%
ATM and debit card 108  95  13  13.68%
Telephone and communication 96  111  (15) (13.51)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 90  112  (22) (19.64)%
FDIC insurance premiums 55  101  (46) (45.54)%
Other general and administrative 625  536  89  16.60%
Total noninterest expenses $7,686  $6,509  $1,177  18.08%
                

 

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period.   Total compensation is expected to continue to increase modestly throughout 2020 as increases related to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation will likely be offset by reductions in commissions and incentives.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items.  These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 due to the Corporation's re-branding strategy and continued growth strategy.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy, the Corporation may experience elevated levels of these expenses in 2020.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2020.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. Due to the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit, FDIC insurance premiums are not expected to increase in 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $71,140  $46,803  $37,572  $20,067  $16,509 
Total investment securities 76,312  61,621  62,351  73,285  82,222 
Loans held-for-sale 21,154  19,491  15,111  6,771  1,835 
Gross loans 865,577  870,555  826,597  813,547  809,863 
Less allowance for loan losses 7,250  5,813  5,413  5,014  4,745 
Net loans 858,327  864,742  821,184  808,533  805,118 
All other assets 44,247  42,102  41,828  41,134  40,488 
Total assets $1,071,180  $1,034,759  $978,046  $949,790  $946,172 
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Total deposits $883,837  $863,102  $801,101  $792,555  $789,533 
Total borrowed funds 71,500  61,500  69,000  54,000  59,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,015  8,713  8,803  7,731  5,403 
Total liabilities 966,352  933,315  878,904  854,286  853,936 
Total shareholders' equity 104,828  101,444  99,142  95,504  92,236 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,071,180  $1,034,759  $978,046  $949,790  $946,172 
                     


  3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $24,337  52.00% $54,631  330.92%
Total investment securities 14,691  23.84% (5,910) (7.19)%
Loans held-for-sale 1,663  8.53% 19,319  1,052.81%
Gross loans (4,978) (0.57)% 55,714  6.88%
Less allowance for loan losses 1,437  24.72% 2,505  52.79%
Net loans (6,415) (0.74)% 53,209  6.61%
All other assets 2,145  5.09% 3,759  9.28%
Total assets $36,421  3.52% $125,008  13.21%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Total deposits $20,735  2.40% $94,304  11.94%
Total borrowed funds 10,000  16.26% 12,500  21.19%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,302  26.42% 5,612  103.87%
Total liabilities 33,037  1.84% 112,416  6.84%
         
Total shareholders' equity 3,384  3.34% 12,592  13.65%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $36,421  3.52% $125,008  13.21%
               

Cash and cash equivalents

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $33,312  $17,754  $21,808  $12,143  $7,683 
Interest bearing 37,828  6,049  6,764  4,924  8,826 
Federal funds sold   23,000  9,000  3,000   
Cash and cash equivalents $71,140  $46,803  $37,572  $20,067  $16,509 
           
  3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019   3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $15,558  87.63%   $25,629  333.58%
Interest bearing 31,779  525.36%   29,002  328.60%
Federal funds sold (23,000) (100.00)%      N/M 
Cash and cash equivalents $24,337  52.00%   $54,631  330.92%
                     

 

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. Federal funds sold increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to that year's third quarter due to an increase in total deposits. Towards the end of the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation shifted funds from federal funds sold to cash and due from banks as those accounts were yielding a higher interest rate. The overall increase in cash and cash equivalents from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 is largely due to an increase in total deposits. The Corporation expects to fund investment security growth and PPP loans with cash and cash equivalents.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to have strong cash and cash equivalents, it is important to monitor all sources of liquidity. Because of the volume of PPP loans, the Corporation may have to make significant draws on these sources of liquidity in the near term.  The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Cash and cash equivalents $71,140  $46,803  $37,572  $20,067  $16,509 
Unpledged investment securities 51,889  40,094  40,675  50,729  60,032 
FHLB borrowing availability 42,500  52,500  45,000  60,000  60,000 
Federal funds purchased lines of credit 17,500  17,500  17,500  17,500  12,500 
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000  10,000 
Total liquidity sources $193,029  $166,897  $150,747  $158,296  $159,041 
                     

Total investment securities

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency $23,610  $18,867  $22,854  $33,842  $38,796 
State and municipal 10,657  10,691  10,194  8,889  10,322 
Mortgage backed residential 10,176  10,748  6,227  6,733  7,031 
Certificates of deposit 8,644  6,659  7,155  7,154  8,394 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 18,288  9,527  10,826  11,856  12,516 
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 1,735  1,092  1,048  776  288 
Total available-for-sale 73,110  57,584  58,304  69,250  77,347 
Held-to-maturity state and municipal 2,091  2,096  2,100  2,104  2,965 
Equity securities 1,111  1,941  1,947  1,931  1,910 
Total investment securities $76,312  $61,621  $62,351  $73,285  $82,222 
           
  3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019   3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency $4,743  25.14%   $(15,186) (39.14)%
State and municipal (34) (0.32)%   335  3.25%
Mortgage backed residential (572) (5.32)%   3,145  44.73%
Certificates of deposit 1,985  29.81%   250  2.98%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 8,761  91.96%   5,772  46.12%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 643  58.88%   1,447  502.43%
Total available-for-sale 15,526  26.96%   (4,237) (5.48)%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal (5) (0.24)%   (874) (29.48)%
Equity securities (830) (42.76)%   (799) (41.83)%
Total investment securities $14,691  23.84%   $(5,910) (7.19)%
                     

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2020 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One
Year or Less		 After One Year
But Within
Five Years		 After Five
Years But
Within Ten
Years		 After Ten Years Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		 Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $18,692  $4,918  $  $  $  $23,610 
State and municipal 3,380  4,663  1,379  1,235    10,657 
Mortgage backed residential         10,176  10,176 
Certificates of deposit 4,454  4,190        8,644 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies         18,288  18,288 
Total amortized cost $26,526  $13,771  $1,379  $1,235  $28,464  $71,375 
Fair value $26,701  $14,352  $1,488  $1,497  $29,072  $73,110 
                         


The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2020 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One
Year or Less		 After One Year
But Within
Five Years		 After Five
Years But
Within Ten
Years		 After Ten Years Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		 Total
State and municipal $486  $1,155  $370  $80  $  $2,091 
Fair value $480  $1,122  $341  $72  $  $2,015 
                         

 

Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of March 31, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

  Book Value Tax Effective
Weighted Average
Yield		 Weighted Average
Remaining
Maturity (Months)
U.S. Government and federal agency $10,454  0.46% 8 
State and municipal   %  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 9,723  2.48% 291 
Certificates of deposit 1,984  1.01% 5 
Mortgage backed residential   %  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   %  
Total $22,161  1.40% 132 
           

Loans held-for-sale

Loans held-for-sale represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease in 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also decline.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes loans HFS at fair value. The Corporation believes that fair value is the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Commercial $67,731  $71,689  $63,747  $63,998  $56,790 
Commercial real estate 462,561  455,289  420,127  408,103  394,462 
Total commercial loans 530,292  526,978  483,874  472,101  451,252 
Residential mortgage 285,392  292,946  291,401  289,944  306,466 
Home equity 43,222  41,987  43,061  42,890  43,130 
Total residential real estate loans 328,614  334,933  334,462  332,834  349,596 
Consumer 6,671  8,644  8,261  8,612  9,015 
Gross loans 865,577  870,555  826,597  813,547  809,863 
Allowance for loan losses (7,250) (5,813) (5,413) (5,014) (4,745)
Loans, net $858,327  $864,742  $821,184  $808,533  $805,118 
           
  3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019   3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Commercial $(3,958) (5.52)%   $10,941  19.27%
Commercial real estate 7,272  1.60%   68,099  17.26%
Total commercial loans 3,314  0.63%   79,040  17.52%
Residential mortgage (7,554) (2.58)%   (21,074) (6.88)%
Home equity 1,235  2.94%   92  0.21%
Total residential real estate loans (6,319) (1.89)%   (20,982) (6.00)%
Consumer (1,973) (22.83)%   (2,344) (26.00)%
Gross loans (4,978) (0.57)%   55,714  6.88%
Allowance for loan losses (1,437) 24.72%   (2,505) 52.79%
Loans, net $(6,415) (0.74)%   $53,209  6.61%
                     

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial $66,524  $70,322  $61,970  $61,122  $53,549 
Commercial real estate 446,713  436,626  400,470  386,970  372,347 
Residential mortgage 280,265  286,635  285,499  283,638  299,439 
Home equity 40,459  39,023  39,586  39,243  39,407 
Consumer 6,391  8,330  7,902  8,169  8,404 
Subtotal 840,352  840,936  795,427  779,142  773,146 
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial          
Commercial real estate 1,658  1,668  1,677  1,703  2,058 
Residential mortgage 672  1,362  631  660  618 
Home equity     240  218   
Consumer 5         
Subtotal 2,335  3,030  2,548  2,581  2,676 
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial 1,204  1,362  1,753  2,806  3,160 
Commercial real estate 13,630  16,346  17,194  18,526  19,164 
Residential mortgage 3,459  3,911  4,139  4,388  5,070 
Home equity 2,743  2,943  3,213  3,399  3,693 
Consumer 273  314  358  441  608 
Subtotal 21,309  24,876  26,657  29,560  31,695 
Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial          
Commercial real estate          
Residential mortgage 58  58  61  113  117 
Home equity          
Consumer          
Subtotal 58  58  61  113  117 
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality          
Commercial 3  5  24  70  81 
Commercial real estate 560  649  786  904  893 
Residential mortgage 938  980  1,071  1,145  1,222 
Home equity 20  21  22  30  30 
Consumer 2    1  2  3 
Subtotal 1,523  1,655  1,904  2,151  2,229 
Gross Loans $865,519  $870,497  $826,536  $813,434  $809,746 
           
Total originated loans $842,687  $843,966  $797,975  $781,723  $775,822 
Total acquired loans 22,890  26,589  28,622  31,824  34,041 
Gross loans $865,577  $870,555  $826,597  $813,547  $809,863 
                     

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial $478  $358  $301  $278  $240 
Commercial real estate 3,609  2,790  2,539  2,381  2,282 
Residential mortgage 2,442  1,917  1,820  1,662  1,744 
Home equity 280  195  198  191  186 
Consumer 89  87  87  90  88 
Subtotal 6,898  5,347  4,945  4,602  4,540 
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial          
Commercial real estate 111  127  26     
Residential mortgage 6  128  27  28  39 
Home equity     213  218   
Consumer 5         
Subtotal 122  255  266  246  39 
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial 1  1  2  5  3 
Commercial real estate 7  5  5  5  8 
Residential mortgage 9  8  9  9  12 
Home equity 14  12  13  14  15 
Consumer          
Subtotal 31  26  29  33  38 
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality          
Commercial          
Commercial real estate 39  34  31  15  25 
Residential mortgage 156  147  137  114  97 
Home equity 4  4  5  4  4 
Consumer         2 
Subtotal 199  185  173  133  128 
Allowance for loan losses $7,250  $5,813  $5,413  $5,014  $4,745 
           
Total originated loans $7,020  $5,602  $5,211  $4,848  $4,579 
Total acquired loans 230  211  202  166  166 
Allowance for loan losses $7,250  $5,813  $5,413  $5,014  $4,745 
                     


Commercial $479  $359  $303  $283  $243 
Commercial real estate 3,766  2,956  2,601  2,401  2,315 
Residential mortgage 2,613  2,200  1,993  1,813  1,892 
Home equity 298  211  429  427  205 
Consumer 94  87  87  90  90 
Allowance for loan losses $7,250  $5,813  $5,413  $5,014  $4,745 
                     

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Accruing interest          
Current $862,581  $867,901  $824,587  $811,184  $807,671 
Past due 30-89 days 2,152  1,213  1,089  1,275  1,009 
Past due 90 days or more 166  239  209  301  310 
Total accruing interest 864,899  869,353  825,885  812,760  808,990 
Nonaccrual 678  1,202  712  787  873 
Total loans $865,577  $870,555  $826,597  $813,547  $809,863 
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $2,996  $2,654  $2,010  $2,363  $2,192 
                     

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Nonaccrual loans $678  $1,202  $712  $787  $873 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 166  239  209  301  310 
Total nonperforming loans 844  1,441  921  1,088  1,183 
Other real estate owned 400         
Total nonperforming assets $1,244  $1,441  $921  $1,088  $1,183 
                     

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10% 0.17% 0.11% 0.13% 0.15%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12% 0.14% 0.09% 0.11% 0.13%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.84% 0.67% 0.65% 0.62% 0.59%
                

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $1,233  $1,462  $1,626  $1,914  $2,095 
                     

 

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been successful in growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards as evidenced by the low level of nonperforming loans.

While the Corporation's credit quality metrics remain at historically low levels, the uncertainty in the local, national and global economy, especially as it relates to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation increased the ALLL by $1,437, or 24.72%, as March 31, 2020.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Commercial $214  $228  $204  $195  $174 
Commercial real estate 644  641  605  609  597 
Total commercial loans 513  514  481  473  457 
Residential mortgage 194  198  200  206  206 
Home equity 46  44  45  45  45 
Total residential real estate loans 137  138  139  140  142 
Consumer 26  32  31  32  33 
Gross loans $234  $234  $225  $223  $218 
                     

 

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

As stated above, the communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation  has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program.

The Corporation has been extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of April 29, 2020 the Corporation had approved 1,128 loans totaling $208,607. To help fund PPP loans, the Federal Reserve established the PPPLF to supply liquidity in the form of non-recourse loans to participating financial institutions. The PPPLF will accept the PPP loans as collateral at face value. Extensions of credit under the PPPLF will be made at a rate of 0.35% and there are no fees associated with PPPLF. As a funding precaution, the Corporation has established the ability to utilize the PPPLF.  Additionally, the Corporation requested, and was approved for, a $75,000 increase in credit availability at the FHLB.

The CARES Act also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including:

  • Providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months,
  • Waiving assessments of penalties and late fees,
  • Halting all foreclosure actions and evictions of borrowers until at least May 17, 2020,
  • Offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications that have been requested to, but not yet issued by, the Corporation through April 29, 2020:

  Number of
Requests		 Outstanding
Balance
Commercial 63  $18,210 
Commercial real estate 163  128,888 
Total commercial loan modification requests 226  147,098 
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC    
Portfolio residential mortgage loans 40  11,317 
Home equity 6  373 
Total residential real estate loan modification requests 46  11,690 
Consumer 2  10 
Total outstanding modification requests 274  $158,798 
        

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications issued by the Corporation through April 29, 2020:

  Number of
Modifications		 Outstanding
Balance
Commercial 60  $21,173 
Commercial real estate 142  111,101 
Total commercial loan modifications 202  132,274 
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC 113  24,044 
Portfolio residential mortgage loans 95  22,999 
Home equity 16  1,429 
Total residential real estate loan modifications 224  48,472 
Consumer 2  22 
Total modifications 428  $180,768 
        

The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Premises and equipment, net $15,533  $15,245  $15,443  $14,792  $14,838 
Mortgage servicing rights 3,980  4,030  3,900  3,758  3,414 
Accrued interest receivable 3,124  2,877  2,954  3,350  3,298 
Corporate owned life insurance 10,380  10,316  10,248  10,181  10,070 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150  3,150  3,150  3,150  3,150 
Goodwill 3,219  3,219  3,219  3,219  3,219 
Core deposit intangibles 812  902  1,015  1,128  1,241 
Other real estate owned 400         
Derivative assets 1,063  125  172     
Right-of-use assets 432  475  105  119  132 
Other assets 2,154  1,763  1,622  1,437  1,126 
All other assets $44,247  $42,102  $41,828  $41,134  $40,488 
           
  3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019   3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Premises and equipment, net $288  1.89%   $695  4.68%
Mortgage servicing rights (50) (1.24)%   566  16.58%
Accrued interest receivable 247  8.59%   (174) (5.28)%
Corporate owned life insurance 64  0.62%   310  3.08%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   %     %
Goodwill   %     %
Core deposit intangibles (90) (9.98)%   (429) (34.57)%
Other real estate owned 400   N/M    400   N/M 
Derivative assets 938  750.40%   1,063   N/M 
Right-of-use assets (43) (9.05)%   300  227.27%
Other assets 391  22.18%   1,028  91.30%
All other assets 2,145  5.09%   $3,759  9.28%
                     

MSR are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. The increase in MSR for 2019 is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. As noted early, in the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recognized an impairment on the MSR of $219. The Corporation does not expect any additional impairments for 2020, and expects nominal growth in MSR in 2020 due to continued residential mortgage origination.

Derivative assets are used in the process of hedging the Corporation's mortgage banking activities. The derivative assets are recorded at fair value at the end of each quarter. The Corporation does not expect significant growth in derivative assets as residential real estate lending is expected to tighten in 2020.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months. The large increase from September 30, 2019 was due to an additional lease being entered into by the Corporation.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Noninterest bearing demand $281,848  $260,503  $253,784  $248,795  $237,213 
Interest bearing          
Savings 215,748  215,218  213,494  232,130  230,006 
Money market demand 79,070  88,350  80,873  69,374  61,294 
NOW 83,910  75,976  39,286  14,925  17,450 
Time deposits 223,261  223,055  213,664  227,331  243,570 
Total deposits $883,837  $863,102  $801,101  $792,555  $789,533 
           
  3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019   3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Noninterest bearing demand $21,345  8.19%   $44,635  18.82%
Interest bearing          
Savings 530  0.25%   (14,258) (6.20)%
Money market demand (9,280) (10.50)%   17,776  29.00%
NOW 7,934  10.44%   66,460  380.86%
Time deposits 206  0.09%   (20,309) (8.34)%
Total deposits $20,735  2.40%   $94,304  11.94%
                     

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. For 2020, the Corporation expects to monitor deposit growth and adjust interest rates so as to create minimal pressure on the net interest margin.

Schedule of time deposit maturities

The following table summarizes the contractual maturities of the time deposits as of March 31, 2020:

  Maturity Buckets
  3 Months
or Less		 3 to 6
Months		 6 to 9
Months		 9 to 12
Months		 Beyond 12
Months
Balance $77,034  $44,767  $35,959  $28,916  $36,585 
Weighted average yield 1.97% 2.05% 1.90% 1.28% 1.82%
           
  Cumulative Maturities
  3 Months
or Less		 Up to 6
Months		 Up to 9
Months		 Up to 12
Months		 Total
Balance $77,034  $121,801  $157,760  $186,676  $223,261 
Weighted average yield 1.97% 2.00% 1.98% 1.87% 1.86%

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $57,500  $47,500  $55,000  $40,000  $40,000 
Subordinated debentures 14,000  14,000  14,000  14,000  14,000 
Federal funds purchased         5,000 
Total borrowed funds $71,500  $61,500  $69,000  $54,000  $59,000 
           
  3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019   3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $10,000  21.05%   $17,500  43.75%
Subordinated debentures   %     %
Federal funds purchased   %   (5,000) (100.00)%
Total borrowed funds $10,000  16.26%   $12,500  21.19%
                     

While the Corporation increased its reliance on borrowed funds in 2018 to fund its strong loan demand, borrowed funds gradually declined in the quarters prior to December 31, 2019 as the Corporation has been able to fund organic growth through increases in deposit accounts. Total borrowed funds increased in the third quarter of 2019 as the interest rates for Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were extremely attractive. Total borrowed funds are expected to decrease as current Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings mature. Although, as noted earlier, significant volume of PPP loans may cause the Corporation to utilize the PPPLF or other funding sources. The Corporation continually analyzes the market for opportunities and will borrow funds when deemed financially beneficial.

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $57,500  $47,500  $55,000  $40,000  $40,000 
Brokered time deposits 28,605  28,605  16,326  23,484  35,398 
Internet time deposits 18,005  18,009  21,977  25,058  26,452 
 Total wholesale funds $104,110  $94,114  $93,303  $88,542  $101,850 
           
  3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019   3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $10,000  21.05%   $17,500  43.75%
Brokered time deposits   %   (6,793) (19.19)%
Internet time deposits (4) (0.02)%   (8,447) (31.93)%
 Total wholesale funds $9,996  10.62%   $2,260  2.22%
                     

The Corporation utilizes wholesale funds to fund balance sheet growth. As wholesale funding is typically more expensive than core deposits, the Corporation continually analyzes sources of wholesale funding when the increases in interest earning assets out-pace the increases in core deposits.

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant).  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods.

Total shareholders' equity

Total shareholders' equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. Total shareholders' equity is expected to continue to grow in 2020 through the Corporation's earnings. In April 2020, the Corporation's Board of Directors amended its common stock repurchase plan to authorize the repurchase of up to $5,000 of common stock.

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation's common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: XX:ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation's common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at March 31, 2015 and all dividends were reinvested.

Date FETM ABQ Index
3/31/2015 $100.00  $100.00 
3/31/2016 126.00  101.56 
3/31/2017 154.75  140.48 
3/31/2018 171.08  148.82 
3/31/2019 182.67  130.86 
3/31/2020 140.17  93.22 
       

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers AssociationIRA: Individual retirement account
ALLL: Allowance for loan lossesITM: Interactive teller machine
AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive incomeMSR: Mortgage servicing rights
ASU: Accounting Standards UpdateN/M: Not meaningful
ATM: Automated teller machineNASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations
CARES Act: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ActNOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal
CET1: Common equity tier 1NSF: Non-sufficient funds
COVID-19: Coronavirus Disease 2019OREO: Other real estate owned
FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance CorporationPPP: Paycheck Protection Program
FHLB: Federal Home Loan BankPPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage CorporationQTD: Quarter-to-date
FRB: Federal Reserve BankSAB: Staff Accounting Bulletin
FTE: Fully taxable equivalentSBA: Small Business Association
GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting PrinciplesYTD: Year-to-date
HFS: Held-for-saleUSDA: United States Department of Agriculture
HTM: Held-to-maturity 
  

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #20 by S&P Global in terms of 2018 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:Ronald L. JusticeAaron D. Wirsing
 President & CEOChief Financial Officer
 Fentura Financial, Inc.Fentura Financial, Inc.
 810.714.3902810.714.3925
 ronj@thestatebank.comaaronw@thestatebank.com

 