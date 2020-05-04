New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crystal Oscillators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798280/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Surface Mounted will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surface Mounted will reach a market size of US$191.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$162.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798280/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Crystal Oscillators Market to Register Moderate Growth
Surface Mounted Type of Mounting Scheme to Register Highest Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Crystal Oscillators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into Leading Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Smart Mobile Devices and Connections to
Drive Market Growth
Total Number of Worldwide Smartphones and Connections (In
Billions Units): 2017-2022
Regional Share of Smart Devices and Connections: 2017 and 2022
Increasing Adoption of LTE and 4G Networks Bodes Well for
Market Growth
Total Number of Worldwide Mobile Devices and Connections by
Type of Network: 2017-2022
Worldwide Mobile Traffic Based on Connection Type: 2017-2022
Introduction of MEMS Crystal Oscillators Offer Wider Opportunities
New Product Introductions to Bode Well for Market Growth
Recent Progress in Advanced Automotive Electronics Adoption to
Augur Well for Market Growth
Adoption Rates of Factory-Installed Equipment: 2004 and 2017
Fund Generation to Aid Innovation
Myriad End-User Application to Support Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Crystal Oscillators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Crystal Oscillators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Crystal Oscillators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Surface Mounted (Mounting Scheme) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Surface Mounted (Mounting Scheme) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Surface Mounted (Mounting Scheme) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Thru-Hole (Mounting Scheme) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Thru-Hole (Mounting Scheme) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Thru-Hole (Mounting Scheme) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Telecom & Networking (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Telecom & Networking (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Telecom & Networking (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Military & Aerospace (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Military & Aerospace (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Military & Aerospace (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Research & Measurement (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Research & Measurement (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Research & Measurement (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Crystal Oscillators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Crystal Oscillators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Crystal Oscillators Market in the United States by
Mounting Scheme: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Crystal Oscillators Market Share
Breakdown by Mounting Scheme: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Crystal Oscillators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Crystal Oscillators Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Crystal Oscillators Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Crystal Oscillators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Crystal Oscillators Historic Market Review
by Mounting Scheme in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Crystal Oscillators Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Scheme for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 37: Canadian Crystal Oscillators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Crystal Oscillators Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Crystal Oscillators Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Crystal Oscillators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Crystal Oscillators Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Crystal Oscillators Market Share Analysis by
Mounting Scheme: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Crystal
Oscillators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Crystal Oscillators Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Crystal Oscillators Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Crystal Oscillators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Crystal Oscillators Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Crystal Oscillators Market by Mounting
Scheme: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Crystal Oscillators in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Crystal Oscillators Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Crystal Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Crystal Oscillators Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Crystal Oscillators Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Crystal Oscillators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Crystal Oscillators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Crystal Oscillators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2018-2025
Table 56: Crystal Oscillators Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Mounting Scheme: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Crystal Oscillators Market Share Breakdown
by Mounting Scheme: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Crystal Oscillators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Crystal Oscillators Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Crystal Oscillators Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Crystal Oscillators Market in France by Mounting
Scheme: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Crystal Oscillators Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Crystal Oscillators Market Share Analysis by
Mounting Scheme: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Crystal Oscillators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Crystal Oscillators Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Crystal Oscillators Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Crystal Oscillators Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Crystal Oscillators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Crystal Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by
Mounting Scheme: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Crystal Oscillators Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Crystal Oscillators Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Crystal Oscillators Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Crystal Oscillators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Crystal Oscillators Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Crystal Oscillators Market by Mounting
Scheme: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Crystal Oscillators in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Crystal Oscillators Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Crystal Oscillators Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Crystal Oscillators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting
Scheme for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Crystal Oscillators Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Crystal Oscillators Market Share
Analysis by Mounting Scheme: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Crystal Oscillators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Crystal Oscillators Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Crystal Oscillators Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Crystal Oscillators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2018-2025
Table 86: Crystal Oscillators Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Mounting Scheme: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Crystal Oscillators Market Share
Breakdown by Mounting Scheme: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Crystal Oscillators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Crystal Oscillators Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Crystal Oscillators Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Crystal Oscillators Market in Asia-Pacific by
Mounting Scheme: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Crystal Oscillators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Crystal Oscillators Market Share
Analysis by Mounting Scheme: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Crystal Oscillators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Crystal Oscillators Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Crystal Oscillators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Crystal Oscillators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting Scheme: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Crystal Oscillators Historic Market
Review by Mounting Scheme in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Crystal Oscillators Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting Scheme for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Crystal Oscillators Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 101: Crystal Oscillators Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World Crystal Oscillators Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
DAISHINKU CORPORATION
HOSONIC ELECTRONIC
KYOCERA CRYSTAL DEVICE (KCD)
MERCURY ELECTRONIC IND.
MURATA MANUFACTURING
NIHON DEMPA KOGYO
RAKON
RIVER ELETEC CORPORATION
SIWARD CRYSTAL TECHNOLOGY
TXC CORPORATION
VECTRON INTERNATIONAL
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798280/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: