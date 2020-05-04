New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crystal Oscillators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798280/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Surface Mounted will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surface Mounted will reach a market size of US$191.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$162.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Daishinku Corporation

Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD) Corp.

Mercury Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Rakon Ltd.

River Eletec Corporation

Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd.

TXC Corporation

Vectron International, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Crystal Oscillators Market to Register Moderate Growth

Surface Mounted Type of Mounting Scheme to Register Highest Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crystal Oscillators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A Prelude into Leading Players





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Smart Mobile Devices and Connections to

Drive Market Growth

Total Number of Worldwide Smartphones and Connections (In

Billions Units): 2017-2022

Regional Share of Smart Devices and Connections: 2017 and 2022

Increasing Adoption of LTE and 4G Networks Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Total Number of Worldwide Mobile Devices and Connections by

Type of Network: 2017-2022

Worldwide Mobile Traffic Based on Connection Type: 2017-2022

Introduction of MEMS Crystal Oscillators Offer Wider Opportunities

New Product Introductions to Bode Well for Market Growth

Recent Progress in Advanced Automotive Electronics Adoption to

Augur Well for Market Growth

Adoption Rates of Factory-Installed Equipment: 2004 and 2017

Fund Generation to Aid Innovation

Myriad End-User Application to Support Market Growth





