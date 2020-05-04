New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Stem Cells market is forecast to reach USD 17.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for stem cell is witnessing an increased growth owing to the increased number of clinical trials across the globe. Stem cells are used in regenerative medicine, especially in the field of dermatology. However, the stem cell applications in oncology will witness higher growth due to a large number of pipeline projects present for the treatment of cancer or tumors.
Stem cell banking is gaining significance with the initiatives from the government. The number of stem cell banks is increasing in developing nations, which is further driving the market growth. Also, increasing awareness regarding the storage of stem cells has had a positive effect on the market. The market is still at a nascent stage, but it holds potential in both therapeutic and diagnosis fields.
Development of advanced genomic analysis technique, introduction of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, huge amount of research by cancer societies and proven effectiveness of transplants are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market. Certain manufacturing and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.
The COVID-19 impact:
The market will witness a huge surge as biopharmaceutical innovators are in the front line for the human response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. A significant number of biotech firms are in the middle of the race to investigate the virus's genome and are preparing a viable vaccine. These companies are investigating the virus at an unprecedented rate, and considerable funds are being put into the research. The companies are in trial, and the public and private sectors are working continuously for the development of the vaccine.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Stem Cells market on the basis of product, technology, therapies, application, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
