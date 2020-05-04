New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryostat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798279/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$897.2 Million by the year 2025, Closed-Cycle will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$49.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$48.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Closed-Cycle will reach a market size of US$88.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$182.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Medical and Optical Systems (Amos)

Advanced Research Systems, Inc.

Amos Scientific Pty. Ltd.

Atico Medical Private Limited

Bright Instruments Ltd.

Cryomech, Inc.

Janis Research Company, LLC.

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Slee Medical GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Overview of Cryostat Market

Cryostat Market to Witness Steady Growth

Healthcare Segment to Register Fastest Growth

Bath Cryostats to Dominate the Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

A Prelude into Leading Market Players

Cryostat Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by

leading Players: 2025

Cryostat Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Adoption of Cryostat Microtomes across Various

Research Based Laboratories, Particularly in Research and

Histology Labs to Spearhead Market Demand

Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry to Bolster Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Natural Gas Pipelines to Support Market

Growth

Total Production (In Billion Cubic Metres) of Natural Gas by

Region: 2013-2018

Total Worldwide Production (In Million Tons) of Natural Gas:

1980-2050

Total Demand (In Billion Cubic feet/day) for Natural Gas in the

US by Source: 2017 and 2018

Increase in Worldwide Liquefied Natural Gas Production to Drive

Market Growth

Global Production (in million metric tons per Year) of LNG:

2008-2020E

New Product Launches to Bolster Market Growth

Myriad Applications to Support Market Demand





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



