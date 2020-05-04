New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798276/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$829.9 Million by the year 2025, Paraffin Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Paraffin Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$72.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$110.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Persistent Rise in Crude Oil Consumption and Increase in Oil
Exploration Activities Fuel Demand for Crude Oil Flow
Improvers (COFI)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable
Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Need to Raise Crude
Oil Production Drive Demand for COFIs
World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in
Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC
Countries for the Period 2000-2018
Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the
Years 2006 through 2019
Resurgent Focus on Deepwater Exploration Activities to Fuel
Demand for COFIs
Falling Break-even Prices of Oil from Deepwater Drilling Raises
Economic Viability of Deepwater Projects: Break-Even Prices
for Brent Crude for Shale Oil, Offshore Deepwater,
Conventional Crude, and Offshore Shelf for the Period 2014-
2018
Increasing Attractiveness of Deepwater Drilling: Number of
Exploration Wells Drilled (<400 Feet and >400 Feet) in the
Gulf of Mexico for the Years 1947, 1957, 1967, 1977, 1987,
1997, 2007 and 2017
Number of Exploration and Development Wells Drilled (<400 Feet
and >400 Feet) in the Gulf of Mexico for 2017
Growing Focus on Hydraulic Fracturing Amidst Rising Energy
Demand Augurs Well for COFIs Market
Hydraulic Fracturing Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Potential for Development of Shale Gas Industry: An Opportunity
Indicator for COFIs Market
Technically Recoverable Resources of Shale Gas in Tcf by Region
Crude Oil Flow Improvers for Midstream Flow Assurance: Focus on
the Role of Pour Point Depressant (PPDs)
Hydrate Issues in Oil Wells and Gas and Gas/Condensate Wells:
Hydrate Inhibitors Come to the Rescue
Stable Growth Outlook for Hydrate Inhibitors Market
Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Rising Demand for Crude
Oil Fuels Growth
Global Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Market Size by Geographic Region for 2019E
Potential Use of Amino Acids as Gas Hydrate Inhibitors in
Offshore Oil and Gas Wells
Drag Reducing Agents: Useful in Enhancing Pipeline Capacity of
Crude Oil and Related Products
Growing Petroleum Industry Augurs Well for Drag Reducing Agents
Market
With Pipeline Bottlenecks Affecting Oil Production in North
America, Demand Rises for Drag Reducing Agent
Asphaltene Inhibitors: Growing Use in Oil Exploration and
Processing Activities
Surging Demand for Crude Oil and Petroleum Products Spurs
Growth in Oilfield Scale Inhibitors Market
Oil & Gas Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Pace in the Global
Paraffin Inhibitors Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Flow Assurance?
Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)
Hydrate Inhibitor
Asphaltene Inhibitors
Scale Inhibitors
Paraffin Inhibitors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Paraffin Inhibitors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Paraffin Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Paraffin Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Asphaltene Inhibitors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Scale Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Drag Reducing Agents (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Drag Reducing Agents (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Drag Reducing Agents (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Hydrate Inhibitors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Hydrate Inhibitors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Hydrate Inhibitors (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Extraction (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Extraction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Extraction (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Pipeline (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Pipeline (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Pipeline (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Refinery (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Refinery (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Refinery (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 33: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 36: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 37: Canadian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Crude Oil
Flow Improvers (COFI) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Japanese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Crude Oil Flow Improvers
(COFI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 89: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 100: Rest of World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 101: Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASF SE
BAKER HUGHES
CLARIANT AG
DORF-KETAL CHEMICALS INDIA PVT.
HALLIBURTON
INFINEUM INTERNATIONAL
LUBRIZOL FRANCE
NALCO CHAMPION
SCHLUMBERGER
V. CURATED RESEARCH
