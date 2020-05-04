New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crowd Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798275/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$101.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$316.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agt International GmbH

Crowd Dynamics

Crowdanalytix Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Savannah Simulations AG

Securion Systems.

Sightcorp BV

Spigit

Walkbase

Wavestore Ltd.







An Overview of Crowd Analytics Market

Crowd Analytics Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Crowd Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025





Increase in Security Threats to Spur Demand for Intelligent

Video Systems

Total Growth Rate (In Millions) of Malware Infection

An Overview of Threat Landscape for the Years 2018 and 2017

Total Web Attacks Blocked per Day (in Thousands) from 2015 to 2018

Increasing Demand for BI Solutions to Spur Market Demand

Increased Amount of Spending on Analytics Driven Solutions and

Tools to Bolster Market Growth

Worldwide Spending (in Billion USD) of Business Analytics Based

Services: 2015-2019E

With Intelligent Video Systems Demand Growing, to Enhance

Security Measures Drive Crowd Analytics Market Demand

Myriad Application Base to Widen Market Growth

Rising Number of Smart Cities to Offer Market Opportunities

Worldwide Smart City Market (in Billion USD): 2018-2025





