SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, is announcing today its new telemedicine offering consisting of two components: DrChrono Telehealth for its network of providers, launching today and a Physician Marketplace for patients launching next month.
DrChrono Telehealth Video Visit is a fully integrated software app available exclusively to its network of clinics, physicians and patients on its healthcare platform. Over 10,000 medical providers on the DrChrono platform will have access to more telehealth options and receive more inbound requests to provide virtual care visits to patients, especially during COVID-19.
Additionally, DrChrono will be launching a Physician Marketplace for patients, a physician finding service that includes an online directory of physicians by specialty allowing patients to search and instantly book a telehealth video visit. Patients will have access to personalized medical care from top U.S doctors in the DrChrono network. Over 18 million patients on the DrChrono platform will have even more access to healthcare when they need it by scheduling a video visit or consultation.
“In light of the recent conditions related to COVID-19, telemedicine is becoming a lifeline between patient and physician. Patients and physicians across the country are using video visits instead of in-person appointments and some for the very first time for routine checkups or to renew a prescription,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “We’ve seen a surge in telehealth visits this past quarter and we don’t anticipate it slowing down. We’re excited to provide our new Telehealth Video Visit application to help make healthcare even more accessible for patients and physicians during this difficult time.”
Surinder Saini, MD, Board Certified in Gastroenterology and Hepatology with practices in Southern California said, “I am impressed at how quickly the team at DrChrono was able to create such an intuitive telemedicine offering embedded in DrChrono EHR. It required no setup and was easy to launch directly from within DrChrono, where at the same time I was able to also view the patient’s medical record and chart during the video visit. Patients don’t have to spend time downloading software prior to the meeting making it much easier to connect. Moreover, consent for telemedicine and sharing of documents is a breeze via the DrChrono Patient Portal. This new telemedicine offering will help our practices accommodate more urgent requests, consults, or follow up appointments with patients as needed, especially while we take extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For more information and to add your practice to the new DrChrono Telehealth network, please visit: http://www.drchrono.com/setting-up-telehealth.
About DrChrono
DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal, and more. The Healthcare Partner Platform Marketplace offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. DrChrono has attracted thousands of physicians, over 18+ million patients, 69 million appointments booked, and 11 billion dollars in medical billing processed in the platform. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com.
