ROCHESTER, Mich., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, payers and providers, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Quarterly comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter.



Q1 2020 Financial Highlights

Total year over year revenue increased 46% to a record $7.6 million.





Year over year gross profit increased 20% to $4.3 million.





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.2 million at March 31, 2020.

Q1 2020 Operational Highlights

Secured several multi-million-dollar enterprise-level engagements for access to OptimizeRx’s fully integrated communications platform, further transitioning the company to a recurring revenue model.





OptimizeRx Innovation Lab launched first health technology solution aimed at increasing speed-to-therapy for patients by providing timely access to enrollment forms within the provider workflow.





Launched text message alert program that delivers coronavirus information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The alerts are distributed through the company’s digital health information network used by leading electronic health record providers.





Announced appointment of Todd Inman as chief technology officer, bringing to the position more than 30 years of experience delivering innovations across the healthcare technology industry.





Introduced and hosted new webinar series covering a range of topics around using digital health technology to improve patient care, engagement and outcomes.

Q1 2020 Financial Summary

Total revenue in the first quarter of 2020 increased 46% to a record $7.6 million versus $5.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The quarterly increase was due to increased sales of messaging solutions.

Gross margin decreased to 57.3% in the first quarter of 2020 from 69.6% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to an unusually favorable product mix in the year-ago period that had a high percentage of launch assistance services and other nonrecurring revenue that was not subject to revenue share expense. The company expects its gross margin to improve on a quarter-over-quarter basis for the balance of the year.

Operating expenses totaled $6.6 million, up from $3.5 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was related to the company building a stronger base for future growth by expanding its product line, building out its sales organization and integrating two acquisitions over the last 18 months.

Net loss on a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million or $(0.15) per share, as compared to a net income of $6,500 or $0.00 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $830,000 or $(0.06) per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $981,000 or $0.08 per share in the same year-ago period (see definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

While the company expects to return to profitability as its revenue grows, expenses related to investments in growth initiatives or non-cash charges could result in a loss in any given quarter. Given the opportunity at hand as discussed below, the company is focused on top-line growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.2 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $18.9 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to cash used in operating activities. The company has continued to operate debt-free and expects to return to being cash-flow positive on a quarterly basis.

Management Commentary

“Our top-line growth in the first quarter demonstrates the confidence our clients have in our digital health platform to deliver strong ROI, as well as validates the investments we made last year in our commercial team and platform extensions,” said OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. “Given the disruption and uncertainty created by COVID-19, having digital connectivity at the point-of-care has become even more relevant and our solutions are positioned very well.

“We are seeing an accelerated adoption of our platform, so clients can deliver critical information to providers and patients when and where it is needed the most, to assure adherence, affordability and effective care management.

“The connectivity to physicians we have built-out over the years, along with a measure of exclusivity by integrating our platform into leading EHR and e-prescribe systems, is becoming a must-have access point for our clients. Today, we reach 60% of the ambulatory market, and particularly at the point of care where a provider delivers care and prescribes.

“Backed by years of strong return on investment on programs, we have become deeply entrenched in our client base. We currently work with the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies and more than 60 other major clients – all of which have multiple siloed businesses in need of our services. The trust we have earned supports our continued shift to a SaaS-based, enterprise-level recurring revenue model. In fact, we continue to receive positive responses to proposals for enterprise-level engagements, which presently have a combined average annualized contract value of more than $3.6 million.

“We sit squarely in one of the fastest growing segments of health technology, which is point-of-care communications. This is where there is tremendous client demand for greater connectivity that is effective, transparent and measurable. Our addressable market is much larger today than even two months ago given the sudden need and adoption for telehealth technology. We are perfectly situated within this market, uniquely able to effect digital communication among providers, patients and the healthcare industry.

“Medical conferences, medical liaisons and live advisory boards have all been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. We see this driving greater demand for digital communication that delivers mission-critical information, and particularly for our suite of solutions which offers tremendous value to all constituencies in healthcare.

“We also have strong tailwinds at our back. Most of our clients have decided to proceed with new launches, mostly due the complexities and costs around preparation, and as part of an overall strategy designed to prevent any substantial disruption. The FDA has committed to accelerating approvals of new medications and indications, so many new novel therapies will be coming to market over the coming months and years. We expect this to provide a healthy pipeline of new opportunities.

“Looking out to the remainder of 2020, we will be intensifying our focus on organic growth, increasing our market share, and securing more recurring revenue through enterprise-level engagements. We believe we have the team, platform and balance sheet to unlock much more value for all our stakeholders, and keep us on track for another year of strong growth and market expansion.”

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

The company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cashflow of the company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that excludes non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the company’s core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the company’s own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The company’s non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The company’s non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table, “Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS for the three months periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.

About OptimizeRx®

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) is a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among all stakeholders in healthcare. Primarily focused on life science and payer clients, its suite of digital and mobile SaaS-based solutions enables affordability, patient adherence and care management. OptimizeRx’s network reaches more than 60% of U.S. ambulatory providers, delivering therapeutic support on specialty medications and patient financial assistance directly within a provider’s workflow through leading electronic health platforms. OptimizeRx’s fully integrated platform supports the real-time exchange of information, improving provider knowledge and patient engagement, and ultimately leading to healthier outcomes.

For more information, go to OptimizeRx.com , and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,210,069 $ 18,852,680 Accounts receivable, net 9,061,520 7,418,025 Prepaid expenses 3,035,205 871,043 Total Current Assets 27,306,794 27,141,748 Property and equipment, net 170,123 176,014 Other Assets Goodwill 14,740,031 14,740,031 Technology assets, net 5,980,607 6,238,453 Patent Rights, net 2,496,498 2,550,587 Right of use assets, net 531,844 559,863 Other intangible assets, net 4,993,215 5,151,102 Security deposits and other assets 16,013 80,727 Total Other Assets 28,758,208 29,320,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 56,235,125 $ 56,638,525 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable – trade $ 548,100 $ 492,995 Accrued expenses 1,674,477 1,800,635 Revenue share payable 2,640,249 1,618,438 Current portion of lease obligations 117,479 115,431 Current portion of contingent purchase price payable 4,000,000 1,500,000 Deferred revenue 491,438 580,014 Total Current Liabilities 9,471,743 6,107,513 Non-current Liabilities Lease obligations, net of current portion 418,390 448,753 Contingent purchase price payable, net of current portion 2,720,000 5,220,000 Total Non-current liabilities 3,138,390 5,668,753 Total Liabilities 12,610,133 11,776,266 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 14,646,747 and 14,600,579 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 14,647 14,601 Additional paid-in-capital 79,238,886 78,272,268 Accumulated deficit (35,628,541 ) (33,424,610 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 43,624,992 44,862,259 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 56,235,125 $ 56,638,525

OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 TOTAL REVENUE $ 7,584,602 $ 5,209,434 COST OF REVENUES 3,241,763 1,583,480 GROSS MARGIN 4,342,839 3,625,954 OPERATING EXPENSES 6,602,091 3,493,789 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (2,259,252 ) 132,165 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 55,321 22,364 Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration - (148,000 ) Interest (Expense) - - TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) 55,321 (125,636 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (2,203,931 ) 6,529 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES - - NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (2,203,931 ) $ 6,529 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 14,609,499 12,077,829 DILUTED 14,609,499 13,077,917 NET LOSS PER SHARE BASIC $ (0.15 ) $ 0.00 DILUTED $ (0.15 ) $ 0.00

OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income (loss) $ (2,203,931 ) $ 6,529 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and non-cash lease expense 519,669 190,301 Stock-based compensation 754,512 530,312 Stock issued for board service 100,000 106,034 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 148,000 Changes in: Accounts receivable (1,643,495 ) 1,554,953 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,099,448 ) (44,201 ) Accounts payable 55,105 173,810 Revenue share payable 1,021,811 (776,514 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (154,473 ) (1,034,454 ) Deferred revenue (88,576 ) 35,199 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (3,738,826 ) 889,969 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of equipment (15,937 ) (13,848 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (15,937 ) (13,848 ) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 112,152 343,785 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 112,152 343,785 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,642,611 ) 1,219,906 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 18,852,680 8,914,034 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 15,210,069 $ 10,133,940 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Non-cash effect of cumulative adjustments to accumulated deficit $ - $ 3,229 Lease liabilities arising from right of use assets $ - $ 207,559

OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)