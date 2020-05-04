MONTREAL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker.com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, has postponed the filing of its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and for the first quarter of 2020, due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Corporation is relying upon temporary relief granted by Canadian securities regulators, allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines occurring during the period between March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 by 45 days. The Corporation now expects to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying MD&A on or before June 15, 2020.

In addition, the Corporation also intends to rely on the 45-day extension in filing its quarterly financial statements and MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2020. Intema now expects to file its first quarter financial statements and accompanying MD&A on or before June 30, 2020.

Management and directors of the Corporation are subject to an insider trading blackout policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Intema confirms that there have been no significant events, other than those previously disclosed by the Corporation and the following update on the Publipage transaction, affecting its business since the filing of its last interim financial statements and MD&A, filed on November 29, 2019.

Update on the Publipage transaction

Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the Corporation is currently renegotiating its transaction to acquire Publipage, Inc. announced on February 20, 2020. The Corporation will provide updates of any changes to the transaction terms.

