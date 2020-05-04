DENVER, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) will host a conference call on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM MDT (4:30 PM EDT) to discuss first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Earnings will also be released after close of market on Monday, May 11, 2020. The full text of the release will be available on the company’s website at www.extractionog.com. Extraction will be providing prepared remarks and will not host a question-and-answer session.



Those who would like to participate can dial into the number listed below approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time and provide conference ID number 8063749 when prompted.

First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Information

Date: Monday, May 11, 2020 Time: 2:30 PM MDT / 4:30 PM EDT Dial - In Numbers: 1-844-229-9561 (Domestic toll-free) Conference ID: 8063749

To access the audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.extractionog.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.

Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an independent energy exploration and development company focused on exploring, developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs primarily in the Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. For further information, please visit www.extractionog.com. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol: “XOG.”

