CARLSBAD, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that Scott Mendel has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mendel, who will also join the Board of Directors, has served as interim CEO since February 2020.



Kevin O'Boyle, Chairman of GenMark’s Board of Directors commented, "We are delighted to appoint Scott as CEO, a role he has successfully performed over the past several months. Scott has demonstrated his ability to lead the Company through not only extraordinary circumstances, but has also shown a critical understanding of the priorities needed to drive the its future success. The Board is confident that he is the right person to fill this important leadership role.”

Prior to being named interim CEO, Mendel served as GenMark’s Chief Operating Officer since February 2019. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer since joining the Company in 2014.

Mendel said, "I am deeply honored to serve as GenMark’s CEO and to have the opportunity to lead our talented and dedicated team. I look forward to building on the progress we have made in delivering molecular diagnostic solutions that enable better outcomes for critically ill patients.”

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com .

