HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced it has attained the CE Marking for its DPP COVID-19 System. The CE Marking represents the ability to commercialize the system within the member states of the European Union and the Caribbean region, except for Puerto Rico.



“The CE Marking is another significant accomplishment for Chembio and expands the market opportunity for our DPP COVID-19 rapid serological test meaningfully,” stated Rick Eberly, Chembio’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to begin commercializing and continuing to support the decentralization that is needed to address the ongoing demand for testing. We believe our platform will add tremendous value in determining the IgM and IgG values in a variety of settings.”

The DPP COVID-19 System is a serological test and analyzer that provides numerical readings for both IgM and IgG antibody levels within 15 minutes from a simple finger stick drop of blood. Both Chembio’s Micro Reader 1 and Micro Reader 2 analyzers are compatible with the test. The system is approved for use in the U.S. through the Emergency Use Authorization and in Brazil under ANVISA approval.

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease and fever and tropical disease. The company’s patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

