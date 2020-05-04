New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798269/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Cranial Fixation Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$41 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$42.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cranial Fixation Systems will reach a market size of US$101.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$154.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798269/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems to Register Steady Growth
Cranial Fixation Segment to Account for Largest Share
Market Size of Cranial fixation and Stabilization Devices in
North America: 2014-2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Higher Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Support Market
Growth
Percentage Breakdown of Worldwide Neurological Disorders by
Cause Category: 2005, 2015, and 2030
Rising Number of Fall Injuries and Road Accidents to Spur
Market Growth
Fatal Falls Rate in the US by Sex and Age
Motor Vehicles Number (in Billions) and Road Traffic Death Rate
per 100,000 Vehicles For Years 2000 to 2016
Number of Deaths (in Millions) and Road Traffic Death Rate per
100,000 Population for Years 2000 to 2016
Introduction of Innovative Products Support Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 4: Cranial Fixation Systems (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Cranial Fixation Systems (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Cranial Fixation Systems (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Cranial Stabilization Systems (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cranial Stabilization Systems (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Cranial Stabilization Systems (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 21: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018
to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Cranial Fixation and
Stabilization Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cranial
Fixation and Stabilization Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market
Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2018-2025
Table 44: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 47: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Demand for Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market
Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Cranial Fixation and
Stabilization Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2018-2025
Table 74: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Europe Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product:
2009-2017
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Rest of World Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 87: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Rest of World Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of World Cranial Fixation and Stabilization
Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
CHANGZHOU HUIDA MEDICAL EQUIPMENT
INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
JEIL MEDICAL
KLS MARTIN GROUP
MEDICON EG
MEDTRONIC PLC
MICROMAR EUROPE S.L.
NEOS SURGERY S.L.
OSTEOMED (SUBSIDIARY OF COLSON ASSOCIATES)
STRYKER CORPORATION
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS
EVONOS GMBH & CO. KG
PRO MED INSTRUMENTS GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798269/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: