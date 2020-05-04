New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798269/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Cranial Fixation Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$41 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$42.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cranial Fixation Systems will reach a market size of US$101.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$154.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Changzhou Huida Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

DePuy Synthes

evonos GmbH & Co. KG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Jeil Medical

KLS Martin Group

Medicon eG

Medtronic PLC

Micromar Europe S.L.

NEOS Surgery S.L.

Osteomed

Pro Med Instruments GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems to Register Steady Growth

Cranial Fixation Segment to Account for Largest Share

Market Size of Cranial fixation and Stabilization Devices in

North America: 2014-2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Higher Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Support Market

Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Worldwide Neurological Disorders by

Cause Category: 2005, 2015, and 2030

Rising Number of Fall Injuries and Road Accidents to Spur

Market Growth

Fatal Falls Rate in the US by Sex and Age

Motor Vehicles Number (in Billions) and Road Traffic Death Rate

per 100,000 Vehicles For Years 2000 to 2016

Number of Deaths (in Millions) and Road Traffic Death Rate per

100,000 Population for Years 2000 to 2016

Introduction of Innovative Products Support Market Growth





