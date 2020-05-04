BOULDER, Colo., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Brickell’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.



The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-855-327-6837 for domestic participants and 1-631-891-4304 for international participants, with Conference ID #10009475. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Investors” tab on the Brickell Biotech website at http://www.brickellbio.com/ . A replay will be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases. Brickell’s pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative products that Brickell believes can be successful in the currently underserved dermatology global marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.brickellbio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial, business and/or research and clinical performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other such matters, including without limitation, the anticipated timing, scope, design and/or results of future clinical trials and prospects for commercializing any of Brickell’s product candidates, including in Japan, the United States or any other country, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Brickell, may identify forward-looking statements. Brickell cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time, often quickly and in unanticipated ways. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, ability to obtain adequate financing to advance product development, potential delays for any reason in product development, regulatory changes, unanticipated demands on cash resources, any disruption to our business caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic, and risks associated with developing, and obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing novel therapeutics.

Further information on the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements are contained in Brickell’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at http://www.sec.gov (or at http://www.brickellbio.com). The forward-looking statements represent the estimates of Brickell as of the date hereof only, and Brickell specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.