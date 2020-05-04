SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq:SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Recent Highlights

Revenue of $16.8 million for the first quarter 2020, representing a 12% increase over the corresponding period in 2019

U.S. revenue of $15.3 million for the first quarter 2020, representing a 14% increase over the corresponding period in 2019

Received FDA 510(k) clearance for an expanded indication for the iFuse Implant System to support the Company's trauma program

Obtained positive coverage by Health Alliance Plan, a commercial payor in Michigan

“Our SI-BONE team has shown tremendous efforts and strength through these difficult times. I am incredibly proud to be part of this team and believe that we will come out of this period even stronger as a company," said Jeffrey Dunn, President, CEO and Chairman. “The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong. Through mid-March, we saw record procedure volumes resulting from the significant investments we made across our commercial organization to develop this market, and we are taking a very disciplined and thoughtful approach to financial decisions and capital allocation priorities.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $16.8 million in the first quarter 2020, a 12% increase from $15.0 million in the corresponding prior period in 2019. U.S. revenue for the first quarter 2020 was $15.3 million, a 14% increase from $13.5 million in the corresponding prior period in 2019 primarily driven by growth of domestic case volumes. Our international revenue was $1.5 million in the first quarter 2020, flat compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Though our total revenue increased as discussed above, it was partly impacted by lower than anticipated case volumes specifically in the second half of March 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19.

Gross margin was 89% for the first quarter 2020, as compared to 90% in the corresponding prior period in 2019. The change in gross margin was due to higher cost of operations to support the growth of the business.

Operating expenses were $26.8 million in the first quarter 2020, as compared to $22.3 million in the corresponding prior period in 2019, an increase of 20%. The increase in operating expense was primarily driven by higher employee related costs due to higher headcount mainly from sales hiring, surgeon training and stock-based compensation.

Operating loss was $11.9 million in the first quarter 2020, as compared to $8.8 million in the corresponding prior period in 2019.

Net loss was $12.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share for the first quarter 2020, as compared to $9.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share in the corresponding prior period in 2019.

Cash and marketable securities were $146.2 million as of March 31, 2020. This includes a follow-on offering, completed during the first quarter of 2020, which raised net proceeds of $63.4 million after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions.

2020 Guidance

As previously reported on Form 8-K filed on April 2, 2020, due to the evolving environment and continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19, SI-BONE has withdrawn its previously announced guidance for the full year 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic is a highly fluid situation and it is not currently possible for the Company to reasonably estimate the impact it may have on financial and operating results.

ESG

As SI-BONE progresses through its second full year as a public company, the Company has worked to improve overall corporate disclosure. In response to the evolving shareholder interest in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics, SI-BONE anticipates updating its related disclosures during the second quarter of 2020.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 80 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant ( www.si-bone.com/results ). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. In addition, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com/risks .

Forward Looking Statements

The first quarter 2020 financial results and statements in this press release regarding expectations of future events or results, as well as SI-BONE's expectations set forth under the caption "2020 Financial Guidance" are "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are based on SI-BONE's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties and, in the case of its first quarter 2020 financial results, are subject to quarter-end closing adjustments. These risks include the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the ability and desire of patients and physicians to undergo procedures using the iFuse Implant System, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether the COVID-19 pandemic will recur in the future, and SI-BONE's ability to increase demand for iFuse, expand geographically, and obtain favorable coverage and reimbursement determinations from third-party payors. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are described in the company's filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ), especially under the caption "Risk Factors". SI-BONE does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.





SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 16,821 $ 14,991 Cost of goods sold 1,932 1,526 Gross profit 14,889 13,465 Gross margin 89 % 90 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 19,281 15,815 Research and development 2,090 1,683 General and administrative 5,400 4,766 Total operating expenses 26,771 22,264 Loss from operations (11,882 ) (8,799 ) Interest and other income (expense), net: Interest income 498 744 Interest expense (1,231 ) (1,230 ) Other expense, net (157 ) (60 ) Net loss $ (12,772 ) $ (9,345 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 27,252,409 24,390,648





SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)