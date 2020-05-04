CINCINNATI, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services is pleased to announce it has launched the ONdex annuity, a new single premium fixed indexed annuity designed to help customers reach their long-term retirement goals. The ONdex annuity provides customers with the opportunity to accumulate assets by earning tax-deferred interest based, in part, upon the performance of a market index.



“An ONdex annuity can be a good fit for someone who is retired or close to retirement age because it provides growth opportunities without the risk of losing principal from market downturns. It may be a good option for customers looking for a fixed income alternative that could potentially outperform CDs and other fixed investments.” said Michael J. DeWeirdt, CFA, FRM, Ohio National’s Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer. “This annuity is another way we can fulfill our mission to help clients achieve financial security and independence today —and for generations to come.”

Highlights of the new ONdex fixed indexed annuity include:

Ability to participate in market appreciation with protection from market losses

Built-in Guaranteed Accumulation Protection benefit for a guaranteed minimum amount of growth

The choice of four quality index-based allocation options and a fixed accumulation account

7- and 10-year surrender periods to match clients’ liquidity needs and anticipated retirement timeline

About Ohio National

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2019, its affiliated companies have $40.5 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

This product does not offer an investment in the market or in any particular index.

This material is for general use with the public and is not intended to provide investment, insurance or tax advice for any individual.

