SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate and legal markets, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

AppFolio's operating results for the first quarter of 2020 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 2, 2020, as well as its more detailed first quarter 2020 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC today. These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment

Financial Outlook
While we are encouraged by the results of our first quarter, and the more recent demand for our products and services, we are unable to predict, with any reasonable degree of certainty, the full extent of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results. As a result, we are withdrawing our previously communicated full year revenue guidance for fiscal year 2020.

Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's business opportunities, the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, and the timing of providing updated financial guidance.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which will be filed with the SEC today, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except par values)

  March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $56,779  $15,813 
Investment securities—current 7,952  22,876 
Accounts receivable, net 9,617  7,562 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,362  15,540 
Total current assets 92,710  61,791 
Investment securities—noncurrent 6,676  12,089 
Property and equipment, net 22,536  14,744 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,750  27,803 
Capitalized software, net 32,587  30,023 
Goodwill 58,425  58,425 
Intangible assets, net 20,121  21,377 
Deferred taxes 27,212  27,574 
Other long-term assets 6,410  6,276 
Total assets $293,427  $260,102 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $2,509  $1,927 
Accrued employee expenses 11,833  17,758 
Accrued expenses 11,419  10,833 
Deferred revenue 5,732  4,600 
Other current liabilities 5,636  11,139 
Term loan, net—current portion 1,520  1,208 
Total current liabilities 38,649  47,465 
Operating lease liabilities 34,143  33,312 
Revolving facility 49,000   
Term loan, net 46,760  47,375 
Total liabilities 168,552  128,152 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019    
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 17,089 and 16,923 shares issued at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 16,670 and 16,552 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2  2 
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 17,536 and 17,594 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2  2 
Additional paid-in capital 156,513  161,509 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 165  33 
Treasury stock, at cost, 419 and 371 shares of Class A common stock at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (25,756) (21,562)
Accumulated deficit (6,051) (8,034)
Total stockholders’ equity 124,875  131,950 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $293,427  $260,102 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
 2020 2019
Revenue$72,495  $57,091 
Costs and operating expenses:   
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)28,961  24,181 
Sales and marketing14,506  11,219 
Research and product development11,212  8,481 
General and administrative8,572  8,192 
Depreciation and amortization6,414  5,076 
Total costs and operating expenses69,665  57,149 
Income (loss) from operations2,830  (58)
Other income (expense), net22  (1)
Interest expense, net(494) (497)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes2,358  (556)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes375  (4,281)
Net income$1,983  $3,725 
    
Net income per common share:   
Basic$0.06  $0.11 
Diluted$0.06  $0.11 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:   
Basic34,175  33,913 
Diluted35,681  35,342 
      

Stock-Based Compensation Expense
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
 2020 2019
Costs and operating expenses:   
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)$126  $324 
Sales and marketing225  248 
Research and product development294  308 
General and administrative314  672 
Total stock-based compensation expense$959  $1,552 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(UNAUDITED) 
(in thousands)
 Three Months Ended
March 31,
 2020 2019
Cash from operating activities   
Net income$1,983  $3,725 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization6,414  5,076 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets1,053  942 
Deferred income taxes362  (4,281)
Stock-based compensation959  1,552 
Other(38) 27 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable(1,616) (2,051)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(2,822) (3,577)
Other assets(148) 660 
Accounts payable(362) 100 
Accrued employee expenses(5,427) (2,867)
Accrued expenses726  1,580 
Deferred revenue693  268 
Operating lease liabilities784  (735)
Other liabilities522  (124)
Net cash provided by operating activities3,083  295 
Cash from investing activities   
Purchases of available-for-sale investments(649)  
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments13,942  1,750 
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments7,250  2,250 
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets(7,992) (1,030)
Additions to capitalized software(6,822) (4,658)
Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired  (54,004)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities5,729  (55,692)
Cash from financing activities   
Proceeds from stock option exercises97  90 
Tax withholding for net share settlement(6,458) (1,315)
Payment of contingent consideration(5,977)  
Proceeds from issuance of debt49,437  597 
Principal payments on debt(749) (909)
Payment of debt issuance costs  (360)
Purchase of treasury stock(4,194)  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities32,156  (1,897)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash40,968  (57,294)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   
Beginning of period16,247  74,506 
End of period$57,215  $17,212 

 