~ Planned Leadership Succession of Chief Underwriting Officer ~

~ Bill Bold Appointed Chief Strategy Officer ~

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced Jon Christianson will assume the role of Chief Underwriting Officer, while continuing to serve as Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Andy Robinson, who has announced his intention to retire, effective August 1, 2020. The Company also announced the appointment of Bill Bold, as Chief Strategy Officer.

“Andy Robinson and Jon Christianson are part of the founding team at Palomar, joining the Company prior to inception, and are both widely respected within our organization. A talented underwriter, Andy has been instrumental in our success from our formative years through our initial public offering to where we are today. I want to thank Andy for his time and dedication to Palomar. He will be missed,” commented the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Mac Armstrong. “I am excited to see Jon ascend into this seat as Palomar further executes its strategic plan. He will continue to play a pivotal role in our long-term success.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Bill Bold to the team at Palomar,” commented Mr. Armstrong. “Bill brings us a wealth of knowledge across a range of industries and I look forward to working closely with him. His extensive experience in policy, strategy and government affairs will prove a terrific and distinctive asset to Palomar.”

Mr. Bold will report to the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and will be responsible for strategy, external communications, policy, legal and regulatory affairs. Mr. Bold teaches corporate strategy and public policy to graduate students at the University California San Diego and most recently, served as Senior Vice President, Government Affairs, at Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), where he spent the majority of his 30 year career focusing on public policy and its relationships with government entities and related organizations at the international, federal, state, and local levels.

“I am excited to join Palomar’s dynamic executive team and help the Company identify new opportunities for growth and continued profitability while strengthening our nation’s collective response to catastrophe,” commented Bill Bold.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the ultimate parent and insurance holding company of its operating subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company and Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Based in La Jolla, California, the company is an admitted carrier in 27 states. Palomar Specialty Insurance Company has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent). To learn more about us, visit www.palomarspecialty.com.

