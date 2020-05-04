PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, announced its intention today to postpone the filing of its Form 10-Q and the issuance of its fiscal third quarter results and related conference call until early June 2020. The delay is the result of operational disruptions to its normal processes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 25, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued an order granting public issuers impacted by COVID-19 an exemption from filing requirements due on or before July 1, 2020. Perceptron intends to complete all necessary filings well before the revised deadline.



Throughout the pandemic, Perceptron has closely monitored and adjusted for the impact of COVID-19 on its global operations, customers and strategic sourcing partners. Over the last eight weeks, first in China and then in Europe and the United States, the Company either closed or limited operations at its facilities due to local government mandates requiring citizens to shelter-in-place. During that period, Perceptron employees continued to operate remotely and in some cases, on site with customers where allowable. In the coming weeks, the Company anticipates a gradual reopening of previously closed facilities and resuming full operational capacity at all its facilities, pending government approvals.

The Company believes that it currently has sufficient raw material and finished goods inventory to support customer demand and, to date, it has experienced minimal disruption to its supply chain. As a result of a loan with TCF National Bank under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program in the principal amount $2.5 million (previously announced on April 16, 2020), utilization of an existing credit facility, and improved collection of customer receivables, the Company also believes it has sufficient cash to resume full operations when permitted.

Management looks forward to providing a full update to investors during its fiscal Q3 earnings call.

