BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $0.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for both of the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019.



“Our management team and employees are very focused right now on serving our customers during the global pandemic,” stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. “I am proud of their tireless efforts. Due to the resiliency of our people, as well as the strength and stability of our balance sheet, I believe that we are well positioned to handle the challenges that we see ahead,” continued Mr. House.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Transfer of Indirect Loans – Effective January 1, 2020, the Company transferred a total of $45.5 million of its indirect loan portfolio from the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company (“ALC”), to the Bank. The loans transferred include indirect sales lending relationships originated through prominent national or regional retailers that are managed by the Company on a centralized basis. The Company currently operates this lending in 11 states located in the southeastern United States. Management believes that the movement of this portfolio under the Bank’s brand will afford greater opportunity for growth and diversification of the portfolio over time.

Net Interest Margin – Net interest margin was 4.97% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 5.12% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 5.17% for the first quarter of 2019. The reduction in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2020 resulted from the prevailing interest rate environment during the quarter, including the 150-basis point reduction in the federal funds rate in March that had an immediate impact on interest earned on the Company’s interest-bearing cash holdings. In response to the changing environment, during the quarter, management reduced rates paid on the majority of its deposit products. These efforts reduced total costs on interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter; however, interest-bearing assets repriced faster than interest-bearing liabilities. Should the interest rate environment hold in the near term, the Company expects to further reduce interest costs as interest-bearing liabilities continue to reprice.

Asset Quality – Non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), were $4.7 million as of March 31, 2020 and $4.8 million as of December 31, 2019. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.60% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 0.61% as of December 31, 2019.

Loan Loss Reserves and Provisioning – The provision for loan and lease losses was $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.4 million during the first quarter of 2019. Due to changing economic conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company increased qualitative factors associated with macroeconomic conditions in its calculation of the allowance for loan and lease losses as of March 31, 2020. The allowance as a percentage of total loans was 1.09% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.05% as of December 31, 2019 and 0.97% as of March 31, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, which continue to be recorded net of purchase discounts that management believes are adequate to absorb losses inherent in the portfolio, the allowance as a percentage of total loans was 1.31% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.29% as of December 31, 2019 and 1.34% as of March 31, 2019. Due to its classification as a smaller reporting company, the Company was not required to and did not adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model during the first quarter of 2020. Management believes that the allowance for loan and lease losses as of March 31, 2020, which was calculated under an incurred loss model, was sufficient to absorb losses in the Company’s loan portfolio based on circumstances existing as of the balance sheet date. However, the economic environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to contain a significant level of uncertainty, and accordingly, management will continue to closely monitor the impact of changing economic circumstances on the Company’s loan portfolio.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $1.3 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.3 million during the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $8.5 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $8.5 million during the first quarter of 2019.

Provision for Income Taxes – The Company recorded $0.3 million in income tax expense for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.4 million in both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2019. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company’s effective tax rate was 23.6%, compared to 24.0% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 22.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in the first quarter of 2020, which is consistent with the Company’s quarterly dividend declaration for the fourth quarter of 2019. These quarters represented an increase over the Company’s quarterly dividend declarations of $0.02 in the first three quarters of 2019 and each quarter of 2018.

Share Repurchases – During the first quarter of 2020, the Company completed share repurchases totaling 38,604 shares of its $0.01 par value common stock at a weighted average price of $11.70 per share. The shares were repurchased under the Company’s existing share repurchase program, which was originally approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in 2006. As of March 31, 2020, a total of 54,961 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Regulatory Capital – During the first quarter of 2020, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than the ratios required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations. As of March 31, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 12.79%. Its total capital ratio was 13.81%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.46%.

Liquidity – As of March 31, 2020, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio, and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and CARES Act

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020, management implemented the Company’s Pandemic Contingency Plan (the “Plan”). The Plan includes activities designed to promote the safety and well-being of employees and customers, and to monitor the Company’s financial and business risks as a result of the pandemic. The procedures implemented under the Plan include, but are not limited to:

Daily briefings with management and stakeholders to stay current on developments;

Increased monitoring and communications with loan and deposit customers;

Increased monitoring of the Company’s capital and liquidity positions;

Increased cleaning and sanitation of our facilities;

Additional communication to ensure that our robust suite of digital offerings are understood by customers;

Suspension of non-essential travel for our employees;

Implementation of social distancing protocols, including drive-thru only bank branch operations, and limitation of in-person meetings; and

Increased risk monitoring to ensure prudence in all of our management actions.

In accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, the Company has implemented initiatives to provide opportunities to borrowers for short-term payment deferments. In addition, subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Company has participated in funding loans under the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 2020 2019 March December September June March 31, 31, 30, 30, 31, Results of Operations: Interest income $ 10,397 $ 10,825 $ 11,027 $ 10,923 $ 10,813 Interest expense 1,511 1,636 1,680 1,690 1,640 Net interest income 8,886 9,189 9,347 9,233 9,173 Provision for loan and lease losses 580 716 883 715 400 Net interest income after provision for loan 8,306 8,473 8,464 8,518 8,773 and lease losses Non-interest income 1,297 1,396 1,414 1,291 1,265 Non-interest expense 8,494 8,279 8,546 8,504 8,453 Income before income taxes 1,109 1,590 1,332 1,305 1,585 Provision for income taxes 262 381 214 300 351 Net income $ 847 $ 1,209 $ 1,118 $ 1,005 $ 1,234 Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.19 Diluted net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 Dividends declared $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Key Measures (Period End): Total assets $ 788,565 $ 788,738 $ 771,930 $ 777,171 $ 795,334 Tangible assets (1) 779,850 779,913 762,996 768,115 786,150 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 539,685 545,243 544,519 511,515 502,760 Allowance for loan and lease losses 5,954 5,762 5,585 5,087 4,924 Investment securities, net 110,079 108,356 114,309 136,649 148,025 Total deposits 682,595 683,662 677,640 682,806 703,361 Short-term borrowings 10,152 10,025 221 73 — Total shareholders’ equity 84,332 84,748 83,790 83,748 81,573 Tangible common equity (1) 75,617 75,923 74,856 74,692 72,389 Book value per common share 13.73 13.76 13.47 13.28 12.94 Tangible book value per common share (1) 12.31 12.33 12.03 11.84 11.48 Key Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.43 % 0.61 % 0.57 % 0.51 % 0.63 % Return on average common equity 4.02 % 5.68 % 5.28 % 4.89 % 6.21 % (annualized) Return on average tangible common equity 4.49 % 6.35 % 5.92 % 5.5 % 7.01 % (annualized) (1) Net interest margin 4.97 % 5.12 % 5.23 % 5.21 % 5.17 % Efficiency ratio (2) 83.4 % 78.2 % 79.4 % 80.8 % 81 % Net loans to deposits 79.1 % 79.8 % 80.4 % 74.9 % 71.5 % Net loans to assets 68.4 % 69.1 % 70.5 % 65.8 % 63.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible 9.7 % 9.73 % 9.81 % 9.72 % 9.21 % assets (1) Tier 1 leverage ratio (3) 9.46 % 9.61 % 9.55 % 9.43 % 9.22 % Allowance for loan losses as % of loans 1.09 % 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.98 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.6 % 0.61 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 0.39 %





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Tangible Balances and Measures beginning on page 10 (2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income) (3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio





FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Rate % Balance Rate % ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total Loans $ 548,107 $ 9,639 7.07 % $ 512,047 $ 9,673 7.66 % Taxable investment securities 104,123 531 2.05 % 148,333 794 2.17 % Tax-exempt investment securities 1,191 10 3.38 % 2,201 15 2.76 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,137 14 4.95 % 703 11 6.35 % Federal funds sold 12,663 42 1.33 % 7,134 44 2.5 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 52,026 161 1.24 % 48,535 276 2.31 % Total interest-earning assets 719,247 10,397 5.81 % 718,953 10,813 6.1 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 73,405 69,871 Total $ 792,652 $ 788,824 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 169,424 $ 175 0.42 % $ 169,268 $ 206 0.49 % Savings deposits 165,419 313 0.76 % 168,925 461 1.11 % Time deposits 238,234 987 1.67 % 254,610 973 1.55 % Total interest-bearing deposits 573,077 1,475 1.04 % 592,803 1,640 1.12 % Borrowings 10,121 36 1.43 % 349 — — Total interest-bearing liabilities 583,198 1,511 1.04 % 593,152 1,640 1.12 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 114,239 107,045 Other liabilities 10,494 8,027 Shareholders’ equity 84,721 80,600 Total $ 792,652 $ 788,824 Net interest income $ 8,886 $ 9,173 Net interest margin 4.97 % 5.17 %



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,219 $ 11,939 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 42,902 45,091 Total cash and cash equivalents 56,121 57,030 Federal funds sold 15,080 10,080 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 96,541 94,016 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 13,538 14,340 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,135 1,137 Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $5,954 and 539,685 545,243 $5,762, respectively Premises and equipment, net 29,071 29,216 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 15,622 15,546 Accrued interest receivable 2,391 2,488 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 8,715 8,825 Other real estate owned 1,054 1,078 Other assets 9,612 9,739 Total assets $ 788,565 $ 788,738 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 116,190 $ 112,729 Interest-bearing 566,405 570,933 Total deposits 682,595 683,662 Accrued interest expense 487 537 Other liabilities 10,999 9,766 Short-term borrowings 10,152 10,025 Total liabilities 704,233 703,990 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 75 75 7,592,251 and 7,568,053 shares issued, respectively; 6,143,286 and 6,157,692 shares outstanding, respectively Surplus 13,904 13,814 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (763 ) (46 ) Retained earnings 93,418 92,755 Less treasury stock: 1,448,965 and 1,410,361 shares at cost, respectively (22,302 ) (21,850 ) Total shareholders’ equity 84,332 84,748 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 788,565 $ 788,738



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 9,639 $ 9,673 Interest on investment securities 758 1,140 Total interest income 10,397 10,813 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,475 1,640 Interest on borrowings 36 — Total interest expense 1,511 1,640 Net interest income 8,886 9,173 Provision for loan and lease losses 580 400 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 8,306 8,773 Non-interest income: Service and other charges on deposit accounts 434 460 Credit insurance income 153 143 Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities — 13 Mortgage fees from secondary market 127 103 Lease income 212 209 Other income, net 371 337 Total non-interest income 1,297 1,265 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,136 4,988 Net occupancy and equipment 1,001 1,089 Computer services 417 351 Fees for professional services 278 242 Other expense 1,662 1,783 Total non-interest expense 8,494 8,453 Income before income taxes 1,109 1,585 Provision for income taxes 262 351 Net income $ 847 $ 1,234 Basic net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.19 Diluted net income per share $ 0.13 $ 0.18 Dividends per share $ 0.03 $ 0.02

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of operating income, tangible assets and equity, and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of each relevant non-GAAP measure to GAAP-based measures included in the financial statements previously presented in the press release.

Operating Income

In addition to GAAP-based measures of net income, management periodically reviews certain non-GAAP measures of pre-tax income that factor out the impact of discrete income or expense items that, although not unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring, tend to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter or are based on events that are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s core operating earnings as a financial institution. An example includes the provision for loan and lease losses which, although a core part of the Company’s operating activities, may fluctuate significantly based on the level of loan growth in a quarter, changes in economic factors or other events during the quarter. Examples of items that are not necessarily considered by management to be core to the Company’s operating earnings include accretion and amortization of discounts, premiums and intangible assets associated with purchase accounting. In its own analysis, management has defined operating income as a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income for the following items:

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

Accretion of discount on purchased loans

Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits

Gains (losses) on sales and prepayments of investment securities

Gains (losses) on settlements of derivative contracts

Gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed real estate

Provision for loan and lease losses

Amortization of core deposit intangible asset

Acquisition expenses

A reconciliation of the Company’s net income to its operating income for each of the most recent five quarters as of March 31, 2020 is set forth below. A limitation of the non-GAAP calculation of operating income presented below is that the adjustments to the comparable GAAP measure (net income) include gains, losses or expenses that the Company does not expect to continue to recognize at a consistent level in the future; however, the adjustments of these items should not be construed as an inference that these gains, losses or expenses are unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring.





FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING INCOME – LINKED QUARTERS

(Non-U.S. GAAP Unaudited Reconciliation)

Quarter Ended 2020 2019 March December September June March 31, 31, 30, 30, 31, (Dollars in Thousands) Net income $ 847 $ 1,209 $ 1,118 $ 1,005 $ 1,234 Add back: Provision for income taxes 262 381 214 300 351 Income before income taxes 1,109 1,590 1,332 1,305 1,585 Add back (subtract) adjustments to net interest income: Accretion of discount on purchased loans (131 ) (174 ) (180 ) (172 ) (234 ) Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits (9 ) (11 ) (21 ) (35 ) (64 ) Net adjustments to net interest income (140 ) (185 ) (201 ) (207 ) (298 ) Add back (subtract) non-interest adjustments: Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities — (25 ) (45 ) (9 ) (13 ) Net loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed real estate 5 30 19 (3 ) 30 Provision for loan and lease losses 580 716 883 715 400 Amortization of core deposit intangible asset 110 110 122 128 128 Net non-interest adjustments 695 831 979 831 545 Operating income $ 1,664 $ 2,236 $ 2,110 $ 1,929 $ 1,832

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other organizations. In management’s experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company’s consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company’s calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended 2020 2019 March December September June March 31, 31, 30, 30, 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited Reconciliation) TANGIBLE BALANCES Total assets $ 788,565 $ 788,738 $ 771,930 $ 777,171 $ 795,334 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 Less: Core deposit intangible 1,280 1,390 1,499 1,621 1,749 Tangible assets (a) $ 779,850 $ 779,913 $ 762,996 $ 768,115 $ 786,150 Total shareholders’ equity $ 84,332 $ 84,748 $ 83,790 $ 83,748 $ 81,573 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 Less: Core deposit intangible 1,280 1,390 1,499 1,621 1,749 Tangible common equity (b) $ 75,617 $ 75,923 $ 74,856 $ 74,692 $ 72,389 Average shareholders’ equity $ 84,721 $ 84,345 $ 83,991 $ 82,335 $ 80,600 Less: Average goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 Less: Average core deposit intangible 1,332 1,442 1,556 1,683 1,818 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (c) $ 75,954 $ 75,468 $ 75,000 $ 73,217 $ 71,347 Net income (d) $ 847 $ 1,209 $ 1,118 $ 1,005 $ 1,234 Common shares outstanding (in thousands) (e) 6,143 6,158 6,222 6,306 6,304 TANGIBLE MEASURES Tangible book value per common share (b)/(e) $ 12.31 $ 12.33 $ 12.03 $ 11.84 $ 11.48 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)/(a) 9.7 % 9.73 % 9.81 % 9.72 % 9.21 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 4.49 % 6.35 % 5.92 % 5.5 % 7.01 %

﻿



(1) Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)