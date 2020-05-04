NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW
CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As many Albertans stay home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, AltaLink field crews, control centre operators and employees continue to ensure the electricity that supplies more than three million Albertans is delivered uninterrupted.
“While many of our employees are working remotely, there are critical operational roles that need to be either in the field or our control centre to ensure that Albertans have the electricity they need during this unprecedented time,” said Scott Thon, AltaLink President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve adjusted many of our work practices to keep our employees healthy and safe from the spread of COVID-19 while they’re working on the transmission system.”
Utilities are one of the industries identified by the Government of Alberta as an essential service for Albertans. AltaLink employees continue to operate the grid from AltaLink’s 24-hour control centre and substation, line, telecom and relay crews are working in the field to maintain the reliability of the transmission system, Alberta’s electricity backbone.
“We are incredibly grateful to the first responders who are doing so much for Albertans, Canadians and around the world,” said Thon. “Whether it’s our doctors and nurses, supply chain workers, grocery and pharmacy workers, public transit operators, or utilities, our team is proud to be part of the huge team that is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep Alberta running.”
AltaLink announces 2020 first quarter results
AltaLink continues to invest in transmission facilities to ensure the reliability of the electricity grid. During the first quarter of 2020, AltaLink invested $82.8 million in its transmission system.
Today, AltaLink, L.P. announced net and comprehensive income of $74.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $79.8 million for the same period in 2019. Revenue from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $228.9 million compared to $232.0 million during the same period in 2019, a decrease of $3.1 million. Net and comprehensive income and revenue decreased mainly due to lower recovery of future income tax revenue, as a result of the Alberta tax rate reductions which were legislated in June 2019. The reduction of AltaLink’s recovery of future income tax revenue will benefit our customers and is offset by a corresponding decrease in income tax expense of AltaLink’s corporate owners.
As a partnership, AltaLink, L.P. reports its net income before income taxes; therefore its results are not directly comparable with net income reported by corporations that recognize income taxes in their financial statements.
AltaLink’s full financial results and management’s discussion and analysis can be found on AltaLink’s website at www.altalink.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta’s largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.
Significant highlights during the first quarter of 2020
During the three months ended March 31, 2020:
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy AltaLink’s securities in any jurisdiction, including but not limited to, the United States. AltaLink’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, and similar expressions, are forward looking information that represents management of AltaLink’s internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of AltaLink. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause AltaLink’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in AltaLink’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of AltaLink securities and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. AltaLink disclaims any responsibility to update these forward looking statements.
