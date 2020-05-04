New York, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Counter-IED Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798268/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Military will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military will reach a market size of US$132.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$63.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allen-Vanguard Corp.

Chemring Group PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Netline Communications Technologies (NCT) Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Sierra Nevada Corporation

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798268/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Counter-IED Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Evolving Nature of Modern Day Warfare and Growing Menace of IED

Attacks Throws Focus on Counter-IED Efforts

Growing Number of Civilian Casualties Caused by Pervasive Use

of Roadside Bombs by Insurgents Ramps Up Opportunities for

Counter IED: Total Number of Civilian Deaths in Afghanistan

for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Surge in Terror Attacks Heightens Demand in Counterterrorism

Efforts

Deaths Caused by Terrorist Attacks as a Percentage (In %) Share

of Total Deaths for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Global Military Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Spurred by Increased Geopolitical Tensions and Investments in

Weapons Technologies, Global Military Spending Boom Bolsters

Market Prospects: Global Military Expenditure (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Continued Instances of Cross Border Conflicts Worldwide Pushes

Demand for Vehicle Armor as a Counter-IED Measure: Global

Military Armored Vehicles and Tanks Manufacturing Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Emergence of Asymmetric Warfare Tactics to Augment Procurement

of Counter IED Equipment

Growing Importance of Counter-IED Technology in Global

Peacekeeping Missions

Growing Number of Peacekeeper Fatalities Caused by Malicious

Acts, Including IED Attacks Highlights Need for Counter-IED

Resources: Total Number of Fatalities among UN Peacekeeping

Troops for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018

Proliferation of Next Generation Electronic Countermeasures

Amplifies Market Prospects for Portable RCIED Jammer

Growing Investments in New and Advanced Counter-IED Technologies

A Peek into High-Tech Solutions for De-mobilizing IEDs

Role of Tactical Robots in IED Detection and Disposal

Refresh in Drone Technology to Counter Threat Posed by Flying IEDs

Development of Dedicated Counter IED Initiatives Sharpens Demand





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Counter-IED Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Counter-IED Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Counter-IED Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Military (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Military (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Military (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Homeland Security (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Homeland Security (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Homeland Security (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Detection (Capability) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Detection (Capability) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Detection (Capability) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Countermeasures (Capability) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Countermeasures (Capability) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Countermeasures (Capability) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Counter-IED Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Counter-IED Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Counter-IED Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 18: Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Counter-IED Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Counter-IED Market in the United States by

Capability: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by

Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Counter-IED Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Counter-IED Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Canadian Counter-IED Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Counter-IED Historic Market Review by

Capability in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 27: Counter-IED Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capability for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Counter-IED in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Counter-IED Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Counter-IED Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Market for Counter-IED: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capability for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Counter-IED Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Capability for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by

Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Counter-IED in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Counter-IED Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Chinese Counter-IED Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Capability for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Counter-IED Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Counter-IED Market by Capability: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Counter-IED Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Counter-IED Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Counter-IED Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European Counter-IED Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Counter-IED Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 44: Counter-IED Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Counter-IED Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018-2025

Table 47: Counter-IED Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Capability: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by

Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Counter-IED Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: French Counter-IED Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Counter-IED Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Counter-IED Market in France by Capability: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Counter-IED Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by

Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Counter-IED Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: German Counter-IED Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Counter-IED Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Counter-IED Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capability for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Counter-IED Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by

Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Demand for Counter-IED in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Counter-IED Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Italian Counter-IED Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Capability for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Counter-IED Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Counter-IED Market by Capability: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Counter-IED in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: United Kingdom Counter-IED Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Counter-IED Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Counter-IED: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capability for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Counter-IED Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capability for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by

Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Counter-IED Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 74: Counter-IED Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Europe Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Counter-IED Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018-2025

Table 77: Counter-IED Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Capability: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by

Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Counter-IED Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Counter-IED Market in Asia-Pacific by Capability:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by

Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Counter-IED Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Counter-IED Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of World Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of World Counter-IED Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Counter-IED Historic Market Review by

Capability in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Counter-IED Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capability for 2009, 2019, and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ALLEN-VANGUARD CORP.

CHEMRING GROUP PLC

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

HARRIS CORPORATION

L3 TECHNOLOGIES

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NETLINE COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGIES (NCT)

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

RAYTHEON COMPANY

SRC

SIERRA NEVADA CORPORATION

THALES GROUP

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798268/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001