9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Military will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$20.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military will reach a market size of US$132.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$63.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Counter-IED Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Evolving Nature of Modern Day Warfare and Growing Menace of IED
Attacks Throws Focus on Counter-IED Efforts
Growing Number of Civilian Casualties Caused by Pervasive Use
of Roadside Bombs by Insurgents Ramps Up Opportunities for
Counter IED: Total Number of Civilian Deaths in Afghanistan
for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
Surge in Terror Attacks Heightens Demand in Counterterrorism
Efforts
Deaths Caused by Terrorist Attacks as a Percentage (In %) Share
of Total Deaths for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Global Military Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
Spurred by Increased Geopolitical Tensions and Investments in
Weapons Technologies, Global Military Spending Boom Bolsters
Market Prospects: Global Military Expenditure (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
Continued Instances of Cross Border Conflicts Worldwide Pushes
Demand for Vehicle Armor as a Counter-IED Measure: Global
Military Armored Vehicles and Tanks Manufacturing Market (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Emergence of Asymmetric Warfare Tactics to Augment Procurement
of Counter IED Equipment
Growing Importance of Counter-IED Technology in Global
Peacekeeping Missions
Growing Number of Peacekeeper Fatalities Caused by Malicious
Acts, Including IED Attacks Highlights Need for Counter-IED
Resources: Total Number of Fatalities among UN Peacekeeping
Troops for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
Proliferation of Next Generation Electronic Countermeasures
Amplifies Market Prospects for Portable RCIED Jammer
Growing Investments in New and Advanced Counter-IED Technologies
A Peek into High-Tech Solutions for De-mobilizing IEDs
Role of Tactical Robots in IED Detection and Disposal
Refresh in Drone Technology to Counter Threat Posed by Flying IEDs
Development of Dedicated Counter IED Initiatives Sharpens Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Counter-IED Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Counter-IED Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Counter-IED Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Military (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Military (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Military (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Homeland Security (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Homeland Security (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Homeland Security (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Detection (Capability) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Detection (Capability) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Detection (Capability) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Countermeasures (Capability) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Countermeasures (Capability) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Countermeasures (Capability) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Counter-IED Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Counter-IED Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Counter-IED Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 18: Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Counter-IED Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Counter-IED Market in the United States by
Capability: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by
Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Counter-IED Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Counter-IED Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Canadian Counter-IED Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Counter-IED Historic Market Review by
Capability in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 27: Counter-IED Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Capability for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Counter-IED in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese Counter-IED Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: Counter-IED Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Counter-IED: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capability for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Counter-IED Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Capability for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by
Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Demand for Counter-IED in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Counter-IED Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Chinese Counter-IED Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Capability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Counter-IED Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Counter-IED Market by Capability: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Counter-IED Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Counter-IED Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Counter-IED Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: European Counter-IED Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Counter-IED Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 44: Counter-IED Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Counter-IED Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018-2025
Table 47: Counter-IED Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Capability: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by
Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Counter-IED Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: French Counter-IED Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Counter-IED Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Counter-IED Market in France by Capability: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Counter-IED Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by
Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Counter-IED Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: German Counter-IED Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Counter-IED Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Counter-IED Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capability for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Counter-IED Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by
Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Demand for Counter-IED in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Counter-IED Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Italian Counter-IED Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Capability for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Counter-IED Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Counter-IED Market by Capability: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Counter-IED in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: United Kingdom Counter-IED Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Counter-IED Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Counter-IED: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Capability for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Counter-IED Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Capability for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by
Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Counter-IED Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: Counter-IED Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Europe Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Counter-IED Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018-2025
Table 77: Counter-IED Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Capability: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe Counter-IED Market Share Breakdown by
Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Counter-IED Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Counter-IED Market in Asia-Pacific by Capability:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Capability: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by
Capability: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Counter-IED Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Counter-IED Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of World Counter-IED Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of World Counter-IED Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Capability: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Counter-IED Historic Market Review by
Capability in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Counter-IED Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Capability for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLEN-VANGUARD CORP.
CHEMRING GROUP PLC
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
HARRIS CORPORATION
L3 TECHNOLOGIES
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
NETLINE COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGIES (NCT)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
RAYTHEON COMPANY
SRC
SIERRA NEVADA CORPORATION
THALES GROUP
