NEW YORK, May 04, 2020

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $4,963,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $181,488,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table below, net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was $20,233,000 and $24,814,000, or $0.11 and $0.13 per diluted share, respectively.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $130,360,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $247,684,000, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was $137,567,000 and $149,939,000, or $0.72 and $0.79 per diluted share, respectively.

The following table reconciles our net income attributable to common shareholders to net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP):



(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,963 $ 181,488 Per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.95 Certain (income) expense items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders: After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units $ (59,911 ) $ (130,954 ) Our share of loss from real estate fund investments 56,158 2,904 Credit losses on loans receivable resulting from a new GAAP accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 7,261 — Mark-to-market decrease in Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust Investment ("PREIT") common shares (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019 and sold on January 23, 2020) 4,938 15,649 Net gain from sale of Urban Edge Properties ("UE") common shares (sold on March 4, 2019) — (62,395 ) Prepayment penalty in connection with redemption of $400 million 5.00% senior unsecured notes due January 2022 — 22,540 Mark-to-market increase in Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington") common shares (sold on March 1, 2019) — (16,068 ) Other 7,896 1,152 16,342 (167,172 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments (1,072 ) 10,498 Total of certain expense (income) items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders $ 15,270 $ (156,674 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 20,233 $ 24,814 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.13

The following table reconciles our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):



(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)(1) $ 130,360 $ 247,684 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.68 $ 1.30 Certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions: After-tax net gain on sale of 220 CPS condominium units $ (59,911 ) $ (130,954 ) Our share of loss from real estate fund investments 56,158 2,904 Credit losses on loans receivable resulting from a new GAAP accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 7,261 — Prepayment penalty in connection with redemption of $400 million 5.00% senior unsecured notes due January 2022 — 22,540 Other 4,205 1,206 7,713 (104,304 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments (506 ) 6,559 Total of certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net $ 7,207 $ (97,745 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 137,567 $ 149,939 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.72 $ 0.79

____________________________________________________________

(1) See page 9 for a reconciliation of our net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic



In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (“COVID-19”) was identified in Wuhan, China and by March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization had declared it a global pandemic. Many states in the U.S., including New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California have implemented stay-at-home orders for all "non-essential" business and activity in an aggressive effort to curb the spread of the virus. Consequently, the U.S. economy has suffered and there has been significant volatility in the financial markets. Many U.S. industries and businesses have been negatively affected and millions of people have filed for unemployment.

As our first priority, we are following strict protocols and taking all measures to protect our employees, tenants, and communities.

Our properties, which are concentrated in New York City, and in Chicago and San Francisco, have been adversely affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the preventive measures taken to curb the spread. Some of the effects on us include the following:

With the exception of grocery stores and other "essential" businesses, substantially all of our retail tenants have closed their stores and many are seeking rent relief.

While our office buildings remain open, substantially all of our office tenants are working remotely.

We have temporarily closed the Hotel Pennsylvania.

We have postponed trade shows at theMART for the remainder of 2020.

Because certain of our development projects are deemed "non-essential," they have been temporarily paused due to New York State executive orders.

Closings on the sale of condominium units at 220 Central Park South have continued. During April 2020 we closed on the sale of four condominium units for net proceeds of $157,747,000. However, future closings may be temporarily delayed to the extent we cannot complete the buildout and obtain temporary certificates of occupancy on time.

We placed 1,803 employees on temporary furlough, including 1,293 employees of Building Maintenance Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, which provides cleaning, security and engineering services primarily to our New York properties, 414 employees at the Hotel Pennsylvania and 96 corporate staff employees.

Effective April 1, 2020, our executive officers waived portions of their annual base salary for the remainder of 2020.

Effective April 1, 2020, each non-management member of our Board of Trustees agreed to forgo his or her $75,000 annual cash retainer for the remainder of 2020.

We have collected substantially all of the rent due for March 2020 and collected 90% of rent due from our office tenants for the month of April 2020 and 53% of the rent due from our retail tenants for the month of April 2020, or 83% in the aggregate. Many of our retail tenants and some of our office tenants have requested rent relief and/or rent deferral for April 2020 and beyond. While we believe that our tenants are required to pay rent under their leases, we have implemented and will continue to consider temporary rent deferrals on a case-by-case basis.

In light of the evolving health, social, economic, and business environment, governmental regulation or mandates, and business disruptions that have occurred and may continue to occur, the impact of COVID-19 on our financial condition and operating results remains highly uncertain but the impact could be material. The impact on us includes lower rental income and potentially lower occupancy levels at our properties which will result in less cash flow available for operating costs, to pay our indebtedness and for distribution to our shareholders. In addition, the value of our real estate assets may decline, which may result in non-cash impairment charges in future periods and that impact could be material.

Dispositions:

PREIT

On January 23, 2020, we sold all of our 6,250,000 common shares of PREIT, realizing net proceeds of $28,375,000. We recorded a $4,938,000 loss (mark-to-market decrease) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

220 CPS

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we closed on the sale of seven condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds aggregating $191,216,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $68,589,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $8,678,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income. From inception to March 31, 2020, we closed on the sale of 72 units for aggregate net proceeds of $2,011,348,000.

Financings:

Unsecured Term Loan

On February 28, 2020, we increased our unsecured term loan balance to $800,000,000 (from $750,000,000) by exercising an accordion feature. Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, $750,000,000 of the loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.87% through October 2023, and the balance of $50,000,000 floats at a rate of LIBOR plus 1.00% (1.94% as of March 31, 2020). The entire $800,000,000 will float thereafter for the duration of the loan through February 2024.

Leasing Activity For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020:

311,000 square feet of New York Office space (297,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $90.47 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 6.6 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 275,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 3.3% and positive 0.8%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $11.69 per square foot per annum, or 12.9% of initial rent.

15,000 square feet of New York Retail space (13,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $416.36 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 9.7 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 9,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 126.6% and 104.6%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $48.18 per square foot per annum, or 11.6% of initial rent.

231,000 square feet at theMART at an initial rent of $47.31 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 10.3 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 228,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 2.6% and negative 1.2%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $4.44 per square foot per annum, or 9.4% of initial rent.

6,000 square feet at 555 California Street (4,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $117.00 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 1.4 years. The change in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 4,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 44.5% and 29.7%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $2.91 per square foot per annum, or 2.5% of initial rent.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") At Share:

The percentage (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis of our New York segment, theMART and 555 California Street are summarized below.

Total New York(2) theMART(3) 555 California Street Same store NOI at share % (decrease) increase(1): Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 (2.5 )% (1.9 )% (13.3 )% 5.6 % Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 (8.2 )% (9.0 )% (8.2 )% 5.1 % Same store NOI at share - cash basis % (decrease) increase(1): Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 (1.5 )% (0.7 )% (11.8 )% 3.7 % Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 (7.0 )% (7.6 )% (9.0 )% 5.8 %

____________________

(1) See pages 11 through 14 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations. (2) As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have temporarily closed the Hotel Pennsylvania. Excluding the Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share % decrease: Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 (0.3)% Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 (2.7)% Excluding the Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase (decrease): Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 0.9% Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 (1.0)%





(3) The decrease is primarily due to the cancellation of trade shows resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding trade shows, same store NOI at share % increase (decrease): Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 1.1% Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 (2.8)% Excluding trade shows, same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase (decrease): Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 2.0% Three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 (4.0)%

NOI At Share:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and the three months ended December 31, 2019 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31,

2019 2020 2019 New York: Office(1) $ 183,205 $ 183,540 $ 183,925 Retail(1) 52,018 88,267 59,728 Residential 6,200 6,045 5,835 Alexander's Inc. ("Alexander's") 10,492 11,322 10,626 Hotel Pennsylvania(2) (9,356 ) (5,816 ) 6,170 Total New York 242,559 283,358 266,284 Other: theMART 21,113 23,523 22,712 555 California Street 15,231 14,501 14,533 Other investments(3) 2,010 16,390 2,037 Total Other 38,354 54,414 39,282 NOI at share $ 280,913 $ 337,772 $ 305,566

____________________

(1) Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019. (2) The decrease in NOI at share is primarily due to seasonality of operations and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hotel Pennsylvania was temporarily closed commencing on April 1, 2020 as result of the pandemic. (3) The three months ended March 31, 2019 includes our share of PREIT (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019 and sold on January 23, 2020) and Urban Edge Properties (sold on March 4, 2019).

NOI At Share - Cash Basis:



The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and the three months ended December 31, 2019 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31,

2019 2020 2019 New York: Office(1) $ 187,035 $ 184,370 $ 180,762 Retail(1) 49,041 80,936 54,357 Residential 5,859 5,771 5,763 Alexander's 11,094 11,527 10,773 Hotel Pennsylvania(2) (9,364 ) (5,864 ) 6,052 Total New York 243,665 276,740 257,707 Other: theMART 22,705 24,912 24,646 555 California Street 15,435 14,745 14,491 Other investments(3) 2,184 16,194 2,132 Total Other 40,324 55,851 41,269 NOI at share - cash basis $ 283,989 $ 332,591 $ 298,976

____________________

(1) Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019. (2) The decrease in NOI at share - cash basis is primarily due to seasonality of operations and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hotel Pennsylvania was temporarily closed commencing on April 1, 2020 as result of the pandemic. (3) The three months ended March 31, 2019 includes our share of PREIT (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019 and sold on January 23, 2020) and Urban Edge Properties (sold on March 4, 2019).

Penn District - Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of March 31, 2020



(Amounts in thousands of dollars, except square feet) Property

Rentable

Sq. Ft. Projected Incremental Cash Yield Active Penn District Projects Segment Budget(1) Amount

Expended Remainder to be Expended Stabilization Year Farley (95% interest) New York 844,000 1,030,000 (2) 650,506 379,494 2022 7.4% PENN2 - as expanded(3) New York 1,795,000 750,000 52,911 697,089 2024 8.4% PENN1(4) New York 2,546,000 325,000 95,919 229,081 N/A 13.5%(4)(5) Districtwide Improvements New York N/A 100,000 7,360 92,640 N/A N/A Total Active Penn District Projects 2,205,000 806,696 1,398,304 (6) 8.3%

________________________________

(1) Excluding debt and equity carry. (2) Net of anticipated historic tax credits. (3) PENN2 (including signage) estimated impact on cash basis NOI and FFO of square feet taken out of service:





2020 2021 2022 Square feet out of service at end of year 1,140,000 1,190,000 1,200,000 Year-over-year reduction in Cash Basis NOI(i) (25,000 ) (14,000 ) — Year-over-year reduction in FFO(ii) (19,000 ) — —

________________________________

(i) After capitalization of real estate taxes and operating expenses on space out of service.

(ii) Net of capitalized interest on space out of service under redevelopment.

(4) Property is ground leased through 2098, as fully extended. Fair market value resets occur in 2023, 2048 and 2073. The 13.5% projected return is before the ground rent reset in 2023, which may be material. (5) Achieved as existing leases roll; average remaining lease term 4.9 years. (6) Expected to be funded from 220 CPS net sales proceeds and existing cash.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except unit, share, and per share amounts) As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 2,589,800 $ 2,591,261 Buildings and improvements 7,946,523 7,953,163 Development costs and construction in progress 1,532,828 1,490,614 Moynihan Train Hall development expenditures 972,199 914,960 Leasehold improvements and equipment 126,910 124,014 Total 13,168,260 13,074,012 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,049,609 ) (3,015,958 ) Real estate, net 10,118,651 10,058,054 Right-of-use assets 378,257 379,546 Cash and cash equivalents 1,586,738 1,515,012 Restricted cash 80,570 92,119 Marketable securities — 33,313 Tenant and other receivables 115,795 95,733 Investments in partially owned entities 3,970,791 3,999,165 Real estate fund investments 45,129 222,649 220 Central Park South condominium units ready for sale 393,417 408,918 Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 731,807 742,206 Deferred leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $188,976 and $196,229 353,467 353,986 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $100,298 and $98,587 29,123 30,965 Other assets 405,914 355,347 $ 18,209,659 $ 18,287,013 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Mortgages payable, net $ 5,643,707 $ 5,639,897 Senior unsecured notes, net 446,076 445,872 Unsecured term loan, net 795,974 745,840 Unsecured revolving credit facilities 1,075,000 575,000 Lease liabilities 497,531 498,254 Moynihan Train Hall obligation 972,199 914,960 Special dividend/distribution payable — 398,292 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 407,598 440,049 Deferred revenue 54,992 59,429 Deferred compensation plan 90,888 103,773 Other liabilities 308,683 265,754 Total liabilities 10,292,648 10,087,120 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests: Class A units - 13,748,709 and 13,298,956 units outstanding 619,264 884,380 Series D cumulative redeemable preferred units - 141,401 units outstanding 4,535 4,535 Total redeemable noncontrolling interests 623,799 888,915 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest: no par value per share; authorized 110,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 36,795,540 and 36,795,640 shares 891,211 891,214 Common shares of beneficial interest: $0.04 par value per share; authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 191,115,726 and 190,985,677 shares 7,624 7,618 Additional capital 8,112,523 7,827,697 Earnings less than distributions (2,091,612 ) (1,954,266 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,719 ) (40,233 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,837,027 6,732,030 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 456,185 578,948 Total equity 7,293,212 7,310,978 $ 18,209,659 $ 18,287,013





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

OPERATING RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 444,532 $ 534,668 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (104,503 ) $ 213,181 Loss from discontinued operations — (137 ) Net (loss) income (104,503 ) 213,044 Less net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries 122,387 (6,820 ) Operating Partnership (390 ) (12,202 ) Net income attributable to Vornado 17,494 194,022 Preferred share dividends (12,531 ) (12,534 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,963 $ 181,488 Income per common share - basic: Net income per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.95 Weighted average shares outstanding 191,038 190,689 Income per common share - diluted: Net income per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.95 Weighted average shares outstanding 191,113 190,996 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) $ 130,360 $ 247,684 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.68 $ 1.30 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 137,567 $ 149,939 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.72 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share 191,143 190,996





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following table reconciles net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of our net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,963 $ 181,488 Per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.95 FFO adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real property $ 85,136 $ 108,483 Net gain from sale of UE common shares (sold on March 4, 2019) — (62,395 ) Decrease (increase) in fair value of marketable securities: PREIT (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019 and sold on January 23, 2020) 4,938 15,649 Lexington (sold on March 1, 2019) — (16,068 ) Other — (42 ) Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities to arrive at FFO: Depreciation and amortization of real property 40,423 24,990 Decrease (increase) in fair value of marketable securities 3,691 (12 ) 134,188 70,605 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments (8,804 ) (4,424 ) FFO adjustments, net $ 125,384 $ 66,181 FFO attributable to common shareholders 130,347 247,669 Convertible preferred share dividends 13 15 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions $ 130,360 $ 247,684 Per diluted share $ 0.68 $ 1.30 Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average common shares outstanding 191,038 190,689 Effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock options and restricted share awards 75 271 Convertible preferred shares 30 36 Denominator for FFO per diluted share 191,143 190,996

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of depreciable real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. A reconciliation of our net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions is provided above. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 2 of this press release.





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (104,503 ) $ 213,044 $ 160,676 Depreciation and amortization expense 92,793 116,709 92,926 General and administrative expense 52,834 58,020 39,791 Transaction related costs and other 71 149 3,223 Income from partially owned entities (19,103 ) (7,320 ) (22,726 ) Loss from real estate fund investments 183,463 167 90,302 Interest and other investment loss (income), net 5,904 (5,045 ) (5,889 ) Interest and debt expense 58,842 102,463 59,683 Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets (68,589 ) (220,294 ) (203,835 ) Income tax expense 12,813 29,743 22,897 Loss (income) from discontinued operations — 137 (55 ) NOI from partially owned entities 81,881 67,402 85,990 NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (15,493 ) (17,403 ) (17,417 ) NOI at share 280,913 337,772 305,566 Non cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net and other 3,076 (5,181 ) (6,590 ) NOI at share - cash basis $ 283,989 $ 332,591 $ 298,976

NOI at share represents total revenues less operating expenses including our share of partially owned entities. NOI at share - cash basis represents NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, net and other non-cash adjustments. We consider NOI at share - cash basis to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI at share - cash basis, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555 California Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 280,913 $ 242,559 $ 21,113 $ 15,231 $ 2,010 Less NOI at share from: Acquisitions (369 ) (369 ) — — — Development properties (14,266 ) (14,266 ) — — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (7,791 ) (5,520 ) (422 ) 161 (2,010 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 258,487 $ 222,404 $ 20,691 $ 15,392 $ — NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 $ 337,772 $ 283,358 $ 23,523 $ 14,501 $ 16,390 Less NOI at share from: Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (30,292 ) (30,292 ) — — — Dispositions (3,399 ) (3,399 ) — — — Development properties (20,593 ) (20,593 ) — — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (18,378 ) (2,405 ) 339 78 (16,390 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 $ 265,110 $ 226,669 $ 23,862 $ 14,579 $ — (Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 $ (6,623 ) $ (4,265 ) $ (3,171 ) $ 813 $ — % (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share (2.5 )% (1.9 )% (1) (13.3 )% (2) 5.6 % — %

____________________

(1) As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have temporarily closed the Hotel Pennsylvania. Excluding the Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI decreased by 0.3%. (2) The decrease is primarily due to the cancellation of trade shows resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding trade shows, same store NOI at share increased by 1.1%.

Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from operations which are in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share - cash basis is same store NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, net and other non-cash adjustments. We present these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555 California Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 283,989 $ 243,665 $ 22,705 $ 15,435 $ 2,184 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Acquisitions (348 ) (348 ) — — — Development properties (18,117 ) (18,117 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (12,607 ) (9,944 ) (422 ) (57 ) (2,184 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 252,917 $ 215,256 $ 22,283 $ 15,378 $ — NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2019 $ 332,591 $ 276,740 $ 24,912 $ 14,745 $ 16,194 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (27,722 ) (27,722 ) — — — Dispositions (3,581 ) (3,581 ) — — — Development properties (24,339 ) (24,339 ) — — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (20,163 ) (4,386 ) 339 78 (16,194 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2019 $ 256,786 $ 216,712 $ 25,251 $ 14,823 $ — (Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019 $ (3,869 ) $ (1,456 ) $ (2,968 ) $ 555 $ — % (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis (1.5 )% (0.7 )% (1) (11.8 )% (2) 3.7 % — %

____________________

(1) As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have temporarily closed the Hotel Pennsylvania. Excluding the Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis increased by 0.9%. (2) The decrease is primarily due to the cancellation of trade shows resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding trade shows, same store NOI at share - cash basis increased by 2.0%.



VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555 California Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 280,913 $ 242,559 $ 21,113 $ 15,231 $ 2,010 Less NOI at share from: Acquisitions (364 ) (364 ) — — — Development properties (14,271 ) (14,271 ) — — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (7,477 ) (5,160 ) (422 ) 115 (2,010 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 258,801 $ 222,764 $ 20,691 $ 15,346 $ — NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 305,566 $ 266,284 $ 22,712 $ 14,533 $ 2,037 Less NOI at share from: Acquisitions (118 ) (118 ) — — — Development properties (15,894 ) (15,894 ) — — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (7,665 ) (5,530 ) (172 ) 74 (2,037 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 281,889 $ 244,742 $ 22,540 $ 14,607 $ — (Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 $ (23,088 ) $ (21,978 ) $ (1,849 ) $ 739 $ — % (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share (8.2 )% (9.0 )% (1) (8.2 )% (2) 5.1 % — %

____________________

(1) As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have temporarily closed the Hotel Pennsylvania. Excluding the Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share decreased by 2.7%. (2) The decrease is primarily due to the cancellation of trade shows resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding trade shows, same store NOI at share decreased by 2.8%.



VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555 California Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 283,989 $ 243,665 $ 22,705 $ 15,435 $ 2,184 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Acquisitions (343 ) (343 ) — — — Development properties (18,122 ) (18,122 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (12,293 ) (9,584 ) (422 ) (103 ) (2,184 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 $ 253,231 $ 215,616 $ 22,283 $ 15,332 $ — NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 298,976 $ 257,707 $ 24,646 $ 14,491 $ 2,132 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Acquisitions (49 ) (49 ) — — — Development properties (17,310 ) (17,310 ) — — — Other non-same store income, net (9,244 ) (6,940 ) (172 ) — (2,132 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended December 31, 2019 $ 272,373 $ 233,408 $ 24,474 $ 14,491 $ — (Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 $ (19,142 ) $ (17,792 ) $ (2,191 ) $ 841 $ — % (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis (7.0 )% (7.6 )% (1) (9.0 )% (2) 5.8 % — %

____________________

(1) As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have temporarily closed the Hotel Pennsylvania. Excluding the Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis decreased by 1.0%. (2) The decrease is primarily due to the cancellation of trade shows resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding trade shows, same store NOI at share - cash basis decreased by 4.0%.



