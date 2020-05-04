NEWARK, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and to provide a business update.



Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call, please dial 855-327-6837 from the U.S. and Canada, or 631-891-4304 internationally, Conference ID# 10009543. To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events.

